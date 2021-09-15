There is a new emoji bubble that is perfect for peaches





If I were an emoji sommelier, after looking at this year’s selection of 37 finished emojis, there is definitely one pairing ID to recommend. And it’s a combination of a new bubble emoji and an existing peach. Earlier emojis were just completed in Unicode standard version 14.0, but the collection has been open since the beginning of the year.

The reason is simple. Peach has long fulfilled its dual duty as an internationally recognized symbol of the human butt, making the butt foam an elegant euphemism for flatulence. Sure, you’ve long been able to tell a similar visual story by combining peach and gust emojis (what I’m seeing right now is technically called a dash away). increase). But now you have more options. You are a monster, just as you want to symbolize the act of releasing gas in the bath or pool.

New emoji. Image: Emojipedia

The list well summarized by Emojipedia also includes new faces such as biting lips and salute the face. Unfortunately for the British trying to avoid bad luck, there is still no magpie emoji to combine with the latter. New hand gestures include a pair of hands that create a heart shape and a hand that points to the screen. As part of this release, handshaking between hands with different skin tones is now officially supported.

Finally, there are also new gender options for pregnancy, including emojis for pregnant men and pregnant men. A new person with a crown joins the existing prince and princess emoji.

Now that the list of emojis is complete, it’s up to the major platform owners to add designs to the software. This can most likely occur between January and August next year, according to Emojipedia. If you want to know how to make emojis, Jay Peters of The Verges was involved in making this year’s bubble and salute face emojis and previously submitted a face and waffle yawning proposal. You can read everything about the process he experienced here.

