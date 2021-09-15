EXCLUSIVE Snap Inc hires first global head of platform safety





The Snapchat app can be seen on the smartphone in this figure taken on July 13, 2021. REUTERS / Dado Ruvic / Illustration / File Photo

September 15 (Reuters)-Snapchat owners have hired a longtime online security advocate as the first global head of platform security, Snap Inc told Reuters Wednesday. Pressure from regulators and legislators.

After a long investigation, Snap said he hired regulators, lawmakers and partners to represent safety work and advise on new policies and initiatives.

Beauchere has been with Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) for over 20 years, including the Chief Online Safety Officer.

Child safety advocates and US lawmakers have warned of a variety of issues faced by users of online platforms, including their impact on mental health and potential abuse from bullying to sexual exploitation of children.

In a statement, Jenstout, vice president of global policy at Snap, said, “We are critical to how parents, stakeholders and supporters experience our products and how they are safe and trustworthy. We are committed to helping you understand how to tackle the problem. “

“No one is better suited to achieve this than Jacqueline. This work will become more important as we focus on the future of augmented reality and computing,” she said. Beauchere reports to Stout.

Leading technology companies are competing for the development of smart devices and augmented reality products. These pose new safety and privacy challenges. For example, how such products can break into someone else’s private space, or how businesses process the information they collect through these devices.

Snap launched Augmented Reality (AR) glasses this year, but only for AR creators. Facebook Inc (FB.O) announced its first smart glasses last week.read more

Because Snap’s focus is on photomessaging, it has fewer viral content mechanisms than other social media sites, but it faces the pressure to address the safety issues of its young user base. The platform is also used by children aged 9-12, despite age-restricted rules, according to a May report by nonprofit Thorn. (Https://bit.ly/3tKzsWX)

In an interview with Reuters, Stout said Snap is developing more aggressive technology to prevent users under the age of 13 from signing up for the app. She also said she is revamping the in-app reporting tool to provide users with more detailed updates when users report platform abuse. Snap also said it plans to add safety features to Snap Map to allow users to share their location with friends.

The online platform approach to young users is under the watchful eye of US lawmakers criticizing Facebook’s Instagram for plans to build apps for children. This week, the Wall Street Journal report highlighted Instagram’s internal findings on the negative impact of the app on the well-being of young users.

Report by Elizabeth Califord of London. Edited by Kenneth Li and David Gregorio

Our Criteria: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

