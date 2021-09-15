Nintendo Switch prices have been reduced in Europe, but unfortunately not in the United States





Hey, that Nintendo switch is hanging in the air. Cool.Image: Nintendo

The Nintendo Switch received its first price cuts in certain parts of the world, dropping from 330 in Europe and 280 in the UK to 270 and 260, respectively. But fans wanted the same thing to happen in the United States, but Nintendo says it will never happen, especially if sites like VGC claim that cuts will come.

After rumors began to spread over the weekend that the OG Nintendo Switch model was about to be price cut, fans went to the internet wondering if this was true for all parts of the world. Unfortunately, the cut turned out to affect only Europe.

As Eurogamer discovered, the Nintendos European store lists Switch at these updated prices. Other retailers, such as Amazon, have not yet reflected this new reduction.

Also, the company has no plans to adjust prices everywhere the switch is sold. A Nintendo spokesperson told Eurogamer that many reasons, especially the exchange rate in Europe and the imminent launch of OLED models, influenced the decision to lower the price of the original switch.

But when asked to comment, a Nintendo spokesperson categorically insisted that the company hadn’t changed the price of consoles in the United States.

G / O media may receive fees

Trade price adjustments are only for the European region, according to a spokeswoman. There are no plans to change the manufacturer’s suggested retail price for Nintendo Switch models in the United States.

If you ask me, the price cut now makes perfect sense. The Nintendo Switch has been on the market for over four years, and an OLED model featuring a large screen and other minor upgrades will be available on October 8th for $ 350. The price of the OG switch is only $ 50 lower than the OLED version and $ 100 higher than the Lite model, which can affect the fate of the mid-tier console. Do you ever like middle-aged kids anyway?

However, it is completely unpredictable how the company will handle the price cuts. It took only five months for Nintendo to reduce the price of 3DS in July 2011. Meanwhile, the Wii U, the last major console before the Switch, wasn’t price cut until almost a year after its launch in November 2012.

The lack of switch price cuts in most regions isn’t as effective as delaying sales, but consoles are still sold out frequently, partly due to the ongoing shortage of semiconductors. Supply chain issues are likely to last until at least 2023, so finding one of the three switch models can take some luck.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kotaku.com/the-world-seems-ready-for-a-nintendo-switch-price-cut-1847676245 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos