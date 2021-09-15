All SpaceX Civil Inspiration 4 Orbital missions begin today! This is what you expect.





Cape Canaveral, Florida SpaceX launches the first all-civilian crew on a three-day journey around the globe, a historic step in a private space journey.

The private spaceflight company will launch an Inspiration 4 crew, a team of four civilians, on a veteran Falcon 9 rocket called the B1062. Rockets that flew earlier will be here in Florida Pad 39A and Kennedy Space Center tonight (September 15th) during a five-hour time frame that opens at 8:02 EST (Greenwich Mean Time September 16th, 0002). It will explode from the center.

With the kindness of SpaceX, you can watch the launch live here and on the Space.com homepage from 3:45 pm EST (1945 GMT). Netflix will also stream a live webcast of the launch countdown on YouTube from an hour before the lift-off. You can watch it live here.

Inspiration4 crew, from left: Chris Sembroski, Sian Proctor, Jared Isaacman, Hayley Arceneaux. (Image credit: John Kraus / Inspiration4)

Officials from the 45th Meteorological Squadron have stated that the weather here in Cape looks good on the day of launch and there is an 80% chance that it will be a favorable condition for takeoff. If the mission cannot land on Wednesday night, the next attempt will be Thursday (September 16th) at 8:05 pm EDT (0005 September 17th GMT).

Today’s flight marks SpaceX’s 23rd Falcon 9 mission so far in 2021 and will be its second launch within a week. (The company sent 51 unique Starlink Internet satellites from its West Coast facility to space on another Falcon 9 rocket on Monday, September 13th.)

In addition, this flight is SpaceX’s fourth manned mission, but in contrast to professionally trained astronauts, it first carried civilians. The Inspiration4 mission is part of a large fundraiser to raise $ 200 million for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

To that end, billionaire and founder of Shift4Payments, Jared Isaacman, bought a flight on one of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft and donated two seats to St. Jude, “like a shark tank.” We awarded the 4th seat as the highest award. “Competition with one entrepreneur to raise money for a charity.

“I can’t fully express how grateful we are for this wonderful opportunity,” Isaacman told reporters on Tuesday. We know that four of us are trying to gain experience. “And we are very focused on ensuring that we return every bit of that time to get going for people in the most important cause for us.”

Joining him on the plane is Haley Arseno, a cancer survivor in St. Jude and a doctor’s assistant. Pilot Sian Proctor, geoscientist and science communicator. Mission Specialist Chris Sembroski, Data Engineer.

“Today we had a review of launch preparations,” SpaceX’s Benjireed said at a media event with the crew on Tuesday (September 14th). “It’s the last big review to conclude all the items and make sure you’ve addressed the concerns, issues and risks associated with this mission when you’re ready.”

“I’m happy to say that this crew and the SpaceX operations team are certified and ready to fly,” he said.

Both the crew’s boarding into space and their spacecraft have flown before. The Falcon 9 rocket, which is responsible for putting them into orbit, has previously launched two different next-generation GPS satellites for the US Space Force. Named Resilience, their dragon first had a crew of four astronauts as part of NASA’s first long-term astronaut mission launched from US soil since the end of the 2011 shuttle program. I took it to the International Space Station (ISS).

To ensure that the B1062 was in top condition prior to Wednesday’s flight, SpaceX rolled the rocket onto a pad on September 12 and launched Falcon’s nine Marlin 1D engines as part of pre-launch testing. I did. While the engine started for a short time, the rocket was pressed against the pad and the engineer was able to confirm that the booster was functioning properly.

All the data collected from that test shows that Falcon 9 is ready for launch. According to Reed, the team will continue to monitor both the Falcon 9 and Crew Dragon spacecraft systems to ensure everything is normal before takeoff.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon will launch a private orbital space flight called Inspiration 4, as seen in preparation for the launch. (Image credit: SpaceX)

For now, the weather looks promising, but weather forecasters are watching the sky carefully as the final time of the launch countdown. The team needs to monitor the weather at the launch site, as well as along the spacecraft’s flight path in case of an emergency during the ascent.

SpaceX has equipped the Dragon Capsule with a special launch escape system that can push the dragon away from the rocket in the event of an in-flight malfunction. This type of censoring feature can be activated at any time until it takes off and goes into orbit, a feature not found on the Space Shuttle.

Flight milestones

The launch on Wednesday is the 128th flight of SpaceX’s 229-foot (70-meter) high Falcon 9 booster overall, and if everything goes according to plan, the Falcon 9’s first flight since the company first landed. It will also be the 92nd recovery of the 1st stage booster. One in December 2015.

It is also the first time that three Dragon spacecraft have appeared in orbit. Two of them (another crew vehicle and cargo version) are currently installed on the ISS after delivering astronauts and supplies to the orbital outpost.

Crew Dragon Resilience does not visit the space station, but instead flies freely around the globe for about three days. Its orbit reaches 357 miles (575 kilometers) above Earth. That is, it flies higher than the ISS and higher than the Hubble Space Telescope’s current orbit. This is an altitude that humans have not reached since the Hubble service mission in space. Shuttle program.

After a successful lift-off, SpaceX plans to land the first stage of the rocket on the deck of one of the giant drone ships named “Just Read the Instructions.” This is backed by one of SpaceX’s latest ships, the Doug. It is named after NASA’s former astronaut Doug Harley, who was one of the first two humans to fly inside the Crew Dragon spacecraft as part of the May Demo 2 mission. 2020.

