iPhone 13 Pro Camera: Why this professional photographer is excited about Apple’s new flagship

The iPhone 13 Pro camera isn’t a revolution beyond the iPhone 12 camera, but there are some neat tweaks that quite excite professional photographers like me. This is what made me pop out.

I’ve been using the iPhone 12 Pro Max since its launch, and I’m often amazed at the shots I can achieve with it. This is especially true if you are using ProRaw and are editing shots in an app such as Adobe Lightroom. So I’m curious to hear that the main camera has a larger image sensor with an f1.5 aperture. This allows you to capture more light. And more light means better pictures.

The telephoto zoom has been increased from 2.5x to 3x. This is also welcome. I use a telephoto zoom LOT on my cell phone to find a more interesting composition in the landscape that can be lost if I shoot with a wide-angle lens all the time. Still, I wanted to see a bigger zoom boost to get closer to the amazing 10x optical zoom of the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

An example of a macro taken with iPhone 13.

Super Wide and Macro

Next is the super wide-angle lens. It features a much wider caliber and an improved night mode for better shots in the dark. The 12 Pro Max’s ultra-wide shots weren’t always that good at night, so that’s great. Super Wide also has a new macro feature that allows you to capture shots of objects close to 2 centimeters (a little over 3/4 inch) from your phone. I love macro photography and can spend hours crawling around the undergrowth looking for something to shoot, so I really want to know how the 13 Pro compares to regular macro settings. increase.

But perhaps the biggest update given here is video skills. I’ve been shooting videos for hours on my 12 Pro Max and regularly using it as a Vlog tool for my photo YouTube channel. The 13 Pro’s wider aperture and larger telephoto zoom already help a lot in improving the overall quality of the captured video, but the new cinematic mode helps add a professional touch to filmmaking. increase.

Cinematic mode

In cinematic mode, the camera dynamically focuses on the subject’s face as the subject moves through the scene. When a person looks away from the camera, the focus also moves. This is the same as manually moving the focus on a professional cinema camera. You can also tap to shift the focus and tap the face twice to lock the focus. However, that focus and depth data is not included in the video clip. After shooting the video, you can go back and edit the amount of blur and focus point on the video.

The iPhone 13 Pro has been shown to be used to capture cinematic moments in harsh places.

Apple ProRes

I’m also very excited to see Apple ProRes coming to 13Pro later this year. For those unfamiliar, ProRes is a video codec developed by Apple that compresses video files, but retains good image and color data, giving you much better control and quality for post production. To do. Frequently used in commercials and feature films, this is the first time it has been seen on mobile devices.

13 Pro will be able to shoot at 4K resolution and 30 frames per second with ProRes. I’m looking forward to seeing what kind of professional movie-like quality can be achieved with mobile video. Want to know if I can give my little weekend YouTube channel a big movie-like overhaul? Damn, I am.

Of course, a bright, fast display can help when shooting in sunny conditions. The 1TB maximum storage option helps store all these 4K ProRes videos. I also think the new A15 Bionic Processor is the heart of everything new. video.

No, this is not a photography revolution. It’s a little disappointing that I can’t see a larger zoom lens. But the iPhone 12 Pro Max is already great for photography, and the 13 Pro takes in all the elements that made it great and offers great upgrades to each. Probably not worth the upgrade to the 12 Pro Max, but if you’re using an older phone and are looking for the ultimate mobile photo and video shoot, the iPhone 13 Pro may be the phone for you.

