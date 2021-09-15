Age of Empires 4 stress test begins this week – and everyone was invited





Following the Age of Empires 4 closed beta in August, Relic Entertainment has revealed that its long-awaited strategy game is undergoing a new technical stress test that will begin later this week. This time the purpose of the team is a little different. So it’s not the same experience, but the main difference is that you don’t have to invite to join this team.

First, when. The Age of Empires 4 technical stress test will take place on Friday, September 17th at 10am (PT) / 1pm (ET) / 6pm (BST), from that weekend to Monday, September 20th. It will run until the same time. The idea is to stress test the servers and systems of future RTS games on a large scale. Developers play with as many people as possible over the weekend to make sure “matchmaking, lobbies, and other systems are powerful.” They explain in a blog post.

This test primarily gives you the opportunity to dive into a 4-year-old multiplayer experience, but along with the game tutorial Mission Zero, there are also AI matches to try in a multiplayer custom lobby. The four Age of Empires 4 civilizations you can play during the test are English, Chinese, Holy Roman Empire, and Abbasid Dynasty, and you can swirl them on five maps.

Unlike previous closed beta tests, this time it’s Age’Insider’, so no invitation is needed. Available to all users via Steam and the Xbox Insider Hub (available in the Microsoft Store). For all. The only requirement, as expected, is that the player meets or exceeds the minimum specifications of the game.

🥁 Wardrum is ringing a call for weapons 🥁! The Age IV Technical Stress Test is open to everyone from September 17th to September 20th.

— AgeOfEmpires (@AgeOfEmpires) September 14, 2021

If you joined the closed beta last month, you’ll see some changes have been made since then. The camera’s maximum zoom-out distance has been adjusted, new balance adjustments have been made, and, of course, a number of bugs have been fixed.

If you want to get stuck at the beginning of a technical test and want to know more about how to participate, please visit the announcement post at that link to get the information. The release date for Age of Empires 4 is set to October 28th.

