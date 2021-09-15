Which iPad should I buy now with the two new models?





The iPad Mini is Apple’s most improved iPad, but how does it compare to other iPads?

Apple unveiled two new iPads at the iPhone 13 event in September. An improved entry-level 10.2-inch iPad and an improved iPad Mini. My super affordable price. The other is not so many. And Apple already has an iPad Pro (two sizes) and an iPad Air.

If so, which one should I buy? I haven’t reviewed the latest iPad yet, but here are some shopping tips to help you get sane. If in doubt, use the low-priced 9th Generation iPad. This is my thought after digesting Apple’s latest event. It seems that all iPads are now out of the bag in 2021.

iPad 9th Generation: Safe (but not exciting) budget bets

I’ve always appreciated entry-level iPads at affordable prices. The new entry-level model has some useful additions. For $ 329 more storage (64GB instead of the ridiculously low 32GB of the previous model), a faster A13 chip, and a better camera (most importantly wide-angle and high-resolution). Front-facing centerstage camera that tracks faces via digital pan and zoom). It still uses the first-generation Apple Pencil, but I’m not sure if that’s a big deal (older Pencils work fine and are cheaper). Compatible with various keyboard cases. There is no USB-C, but at this price it seems to be expected by Apple. I haven’t held or reviewed it yet, but this is my main recommendation right now. Its predecessor often sells for under $ 299, which should be true for this holiday season as well.

The entry-level iPad looks like any other entry-level iPad.

The downside of the entry-level iPad is primarily related to older displays with heavy bezels (which add True Tone for adjusting color balance in different lighting conditions, but it’s still 10.2 inches and the iPad Air. Does not support a wide color gamut like the Mini and Pro). It’s still not a fantastic speaker (they work on 8th generation models, but you probably use headphones, right?) And an old circular Touch ID home button on the front (maybe you like it) But it will take some space to make the display bigger or the iPad smaller). According to Apple, 9th generation iPads work with older cases of 8th and 7th generation iPads. This is good news for finding deals or using what you already have.

The step-up model costs $ 479 ($ 50 higher than last year), but has 256GB of storage, an increase over the 128GB storage cap of the 8th generation model. This matches the storage tier of the iPad Mini and iPad Air.

New iPad Mini: Designed like iPad Pro and Air with USB-C, optional 5G.

Screenshot / CNET iPad Mini: Expensive mini tablet with advantages

The new iPad Mini is intriguing. This is a smaller version of last year’s iPad Air, starting at $ 499, which isn’t very affordable. However, there are some interesting advantages. There is an optional 5G that only the iPad Pro had before. It also includes new digital zoom center stage cameras such as the iPad and iPad Pro. The larger 8.3-inch screen looks promising, but it doesn’t have a mini LED like the Pro model or the 120hz ProMotion. It works with second generation pencils, so you can magnetically snap the pencil to the side. This is great. But the new design means you’ll need a whole new case and keyboard accessories. Prices can rise based on 5G and storage, case, and accessory upgrades, but for many it can also be considered an iPhone replacement like a phablet. Maybe so? This is what Apple is closest to such a product. )

I liked using the iPad Mini a few years ago, but its small size also means it’s not very ideal for dual-app multitasking. The new Mini has to handle all the multitasking tricks, but it has less screen space per app than the larger iPad and a little more than the old Mini.

One of the drawbacks of the Mini is that when using the iPad for text editing, the display is small and there is no smart connector. There are no Apple keyboard accessories for the new Mini, and finding a good keyboard case can be difficult.

The 2020 iPad Air still has its advantages, but it already lacks some of the things that this year’s iPad has.

Scott Stein / CNET Last Year’s iPad Air: Suddenly Severe Aging

So, strangely enough, the previously appealing iPad Air seemed to divide the difference between the iPad and the iPad Pro, but now it feels like the lineup is a bit lost. Starting at $ 550, the Air has an A14 processor (worse than the iPad Mini) and doesn’t even have the handy digital zoom CenterStage camera found on entry-level iPads. Also, there is no 5G support. I wouldn’t recommend it to most people anyway, but it’s still true.

Air may be good value for sale, but I’m worried about its future. As features continue to dribble to the entry iPad, the fate of this Air could be like the old 2017 iPad Air. It may be completely absorbed by the entry iPad.

The iPad Pro is great hardware, but it’s also very expensive.

Scott Stein / CNET The Pro: Power for the Price

Powered by the M1 processor, the Pro features multiple rear cameras with great speakers, a microphone, a vibrant mini LED display, an AR app and lidar for 3D scanning. It’s also crazy. If you can afford it, it’s nice hardware. However, the iPad Pro runs the same OS as all other iPads. In other words, it doesn’t turn into a Mac. It is limited by the iPad OS in many ways. But if you’re hungry for that power or a graphics or art pro on a budget for it, there’s a reason it exists. But unless you have a lot of money to throw away a fun tablet toy, you don’t need it otherwise.

