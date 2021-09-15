Apple says that every year, but the iPhone 13 camera seems to be significantly improved





Cameras continue to be one of the biggest differentiators of smartphones, and Apple’s iPhone lineup is no exception. According to Apple, the iPhone 13 and 13 Mini have the most advanced dual camera system to date, while the 13Pro and ProMax have three of the most powerful cameras to date.

Which do you want, of course? But this year, Apple seems to be doing a lot with cameras, especially Pro models. As always, the question is what Apple can pull from its hardware using image processing and software.

The iPhone 13 lineup is the first time Apple has fully expanded the sensor size of its primary camera since the iPhone XS and XR in 2018, but last year the 12 Pro Max sensor was 47% larger than the 12 and 12 Pro. became. The size of the sensor, along with the aperture of the lens, is an important factor in image quality as it determines the amount of light that the camera can capture. More light, less noise and blur.

The main camera of the iPhone 13 and 13 Mini has a larger sensor. This is one of the reasons why the iPhone 13 and Ultra Wide are placed diagonally within the camera bump. Apple has also added sensor shift optical image stabilization, the first feature seen on the 12 Pro Max. I don’t know exactly how big the 13s sensor is, but Apple says it captures 47% more light than the 12.

According to Apple, the 13Pro and ProMax have a larger primary sensor and a slightly faster f / 1.5 lens that captures 2.2x the previous light. Again, the exact sensor size isn’t advertised, but Apple provided the pixel size. At 1.9m, it’s bigger than the latest smartphones Im recognizes. Apple can do this because the sensor has a relatively low resolution of 12 megapixels, but it’s still impressive statistics and should improve performance in low light. For comparison, the 12 Pro Max had a pixel count of 1.7m, while all other iPhones since the XS had a pixel count of 1.4m.

Apple hasn’t beat Android phones on hardware

It’s not exactly clear what hardware changes Apple has made to the iPhone 13s ultra-wide camera. The company simply says it has a faster sensor that reveals more details in the dark areas of the photo. However, Apple has increased the aperture to f / 1.8 to improve the light collection function by 92%, so the Pro has undergone a major hardware tweak. Also, since the sensor is equipped with focus pixels and the depth of field is very large, it is rarely out of focus on ultra-wide shots, but with the addition of autofocus, it is used for macro photography with a focal length of 2 cm. I can do it.

The telephoto camera is dedicated to 13Pro phones, and Apple has increased the equivalent focal length to 77mm. This is three times as long as the primary camera. Previously, the iPhone 12 Pro’s telephoto lens offered 2x zoom, but the 12 Pro Max is now 2.5x. If you want to create a frame with 2x zoom, there is a trade-off here. 13Pro needs to be cropped from the main camera, resulting in poor image quality. However, photos above 3x zoom should be much sharper and better portrait lenses than before. Apple has also added night mode to the telephoto for the first time.

Compared to the Android competition, Apple hasn’t done much to beat them in terms of hardware. The large pixels of 1.9m are noteworthy, but most Android phone makers prefer large high-resolution sensors over pure pixel size. For example, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has a huge 1.4m pixel 50 megapixel sensor. This means that even if you shoot at native resolution without binning the pixels, you still have a decent focus. A 3x telephoto lens is convenient, but in the Android world it is common to see a 5x periscope telephoto (10x in some cases).

As a result, Apple has made significant hardware improvements across its iPhone 13 lineup, but its performance when compared to its competitors depends on how optimized its software and image processing pipelines are. .. After all, the hardware hasn’t changed much, but the iPhone 11 was a much better camera than the XS of the previous year. This year, Apple is marketing Smart HDR 4. This allows you to individually adjust the exposure of multiple people in the frame, but you have to see for yourself what the difference is. The same applies to Photographic Styles. This is Apple’s new filter-like feature that allows you to make smarter adjustments to factors such as skin tone and sky in each photo.

When it comes to video, Apple makes heavy use of cinematic modes, such as photo portrait mode, which allow you to selectively adjust focus and depth of field during post-processing. It definitely needs to be extensively tested. The 13 Pro, on the other hand, allows you to record and edit videos with the phone’s own Apples ProRes codec, or export ProRes files to Final Cut Pro on your Mac.

All the usual warnings about waiting for a full review certainly apply, but this year looks like a pretty good year for iPhone cameras. Apple will never get the most flashy hardware, but it has made some welcome improvements in areas where it makes sense, and thankfully locks the feature to the Max-sized iPhone. Not. I was looking forward to seeing the results as well as the results of the oncoming competitors like the Pixel 6.

