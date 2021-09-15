Sony’s PS5 Pulse 3D Wireless Headset in Midnight Black





Sony’s first-party Pulse 3D wireless headset for the PlayStation 5 was previously only compatible with the PlayStation 5, but with the introduction of the black version (Midnight Black), Sony Interactive Entertainment announced Wednesday. According to PlayStation Direct, the midnight black version of the Pulse 3D headset will be released on October 22nd. The price is $ 99.99, the same price as the white release version.

The new iteration of Sony’s wireless headset matches the Midnight Black DualSense controller released in June. Logically, that can mean just one thing: Ultimately, Sony needs to release the Midnight Black PS5. With the planet’s painful supply chain, manufacturing issues, and shipments resolved and Sony’s new consoles coming soon, it could be just a few years away.

Isabelle Tomatis, senior director of PSVR, eports, peripheral marketing and SIE licensing at Sony with the announcement of the PlayStation Blog, specializes in Pulse 3D headsets to get the most out of Tempest 3D Audio Tech on the console. It is designed and fine-tuned. A frequency response that helps the player more accurately place the sound in the exact location that matches the gameplay on the screen.

Pulse 3D will also be able to take advantage of the latest System Updates for PlayStation 5s available on Wednesday, thanks to a new equalizer control feature in the console’s sound settings.

According to Tomatis, users of Pulse 3D headsets can choose from three presets, Standard, Bass Boost, and Shooter, designed to specifically emphasize the sound of footsteps and shots fired. These three presets are popular among players using the PS4 Headset Companion App and have been optimized to complement the PS5 Tempest 3D Audio Tech. Users can also create their own presets, save up to three settings and use more quick access options. In addition, players can adjust these equalizer settings during gameplay via the Control Center without exiting the game.

