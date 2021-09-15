MacBook Pro 2021: All release dates, prices, and feature rumors about Apple’s updated laptops





Two are expected to eliminate this workaround: the 13-inch MacBook Pro and the touchbar.

Dan Ackerman / CNET This story is part of an Apple Event that fully covers the latest news from Apple.

If you’ve been waiting for FOMO’s new MacBook Proout or lack of determination, this fall may hold the answer you’ve been waiting for. not yet. Apple’s big event on Tuesday unveiled the iPhone 13, Apple Watch 7, iPad Mini 6, and an updated entry-level iPad. But the new MacBook didn’t come out.

The company is likely to launch a MacBook Pro and other new Macs at a follow-up event in October. (Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman confirms this. According to his recent tweet, “there are two events.”) And based on credible rumors, a new high-performance version of Apple’s M1 processor. There may be some major changes, including. All models have a new 14-inch MacBook Pro, a new mini LED-based screen similar to the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, a revival of the missed connector, and the abolition of the less-loved touch bar.

Read more: Apple iPhone 13 event doesn’t have a Mac, but this year isn’t over yet

More powerful Apple M1X (or M2) CPU?

This is almost natural. Apple’s M1 CPUs range from MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, 24-inch iMac, Mac Mini, and iPad, but so far, Apple’s homemade silicon hasn’t been found in systems for power users. Multiple sources are new versions of the CPU (and sources that indicate that the CPU is already in production) for the larger MacBook (currently the 16-inch screen version), and perhaps for new desktops in the future. I agree with you.

There are two variations of the new chip, both with 10 cores (8 high performance and 2 energy efficiency), but there are rumors that the integrated graphics core configuration is 16 or 32. In contrast, the M1 has 8 cores, 7 or 8 graphics cores that are evenly divided between performance and power savings. Doubling or quadrupling the number of cores can significantly improve performance and, in combination with tight integration with MacOS, can rival the performance of discrete AMD GPUs. And it’s unclear if discrete GPUs will remain optional.

A more powerful version of Apple’s M1 chip may be imminent.

Screenshot / apple

It makes a lot of sense to have two variations (rumors of a future version with more core options for the Mac Mini and Mac Pro): in my tests, the M1 chip is device-related. As a Mac Mini, it works almost the same without and gives the iPad the same amount of power. This doesn’t make sense for buyers of high-end equipment. Choosing fewer processors can save thousands of people, or a discrete GPU may be essential.

The two variants may explain why the speculation about the new CPU names M1X or M2 isn’t decisively leaning towards either.

As for Intel products, as early as January last year, we began hearing predictions that there would be no Intel version of the MacBook Prosand, but there were no signs of going against this.

When will I be able to buy it?

Due to lack of chips, it may not be available shortly after it is announced. Earlier this month, it was reported that shortages would delay shipments until at least the end of October or early November. And these delays are independent of the obstacles to creating a mini LED-based screen, and the number of laptops available in 2021 may be limited.

New size, will the starting price be higher?

In addition to the upgraded model of the 16-inch MacBook Pro, you may need a 14-inch replacement for the 13-inch MacBook Pro. This means that a 14-inch screen of approximately the same size can fit in the chassis. 13-Thanks to the small screen bezel. This follows the same trends seen on Windows laptops and the same approach Apple took when migrating from the 15-inch to 16-inch MacBook Pro models.

Unfortunately, everyone thinks the 14-inch model will be priced higher than the 13-inch model, approaching the upper end of the latter price range. Given the more expensive screen technology and the current shortage, I wouldn’t be surprised. You may be wondering if Apple will continue to offer the M1-based MacBook Pro 13 as a low-cost option.

The MacBook Pro is expected to have a mini LED-backlit display like the iPad Pro 12.9 (left).

Scott Stein / CNET Whimsical New Mini LED Screen?

Mini LED backlight based displays seem to be another example and are very welcome. This will allow the MacBook Pro to better support HDR with higher brightness and better local dimming, which is essential for video editing and 12.9-inch content creation. iPad Pro and its mini LED-based screen. Hopefully it comes with an update that allows the MacBook Pro to play HDR content in 4K.

New aesthetic?

Rumors here vary. Almost every device Apple unveiled this year, from the iPad to the iMac, features a flat-edged profile aesthetic reminiscent of the iPhone 4. But it’s still unclear if Apple will adopt it for the MacBook Pro. Clamshell design. And I wasn’t very interested in the suggestion that the MacBook might come in bright colors like the iMac 24.

Stay up to date with the latest news, reviews and advice on iPhone, iPad, Mac, services and software.

Goodbye touch bar?

I’ve never been a fan of touchbars, especially as an alternative to fixed function keys, so I’ve received these reputed rumors about the abolition of touchbars and the return of actual function keys with a bit of chair dance. increase. If they turn out to be untrue, you will be very disappointed. Also, mini LEDs typically generate more heat than other backlights, so Apple can probably reduce the need for heat dissipation near the display.

Revival of old favorites?

Apple has removed from the MacBook Pro the connectors that many have become dependent on, such as HDMI connections, SD card slots, and MagSafe connectors (not to be confused with MagSafe chargers for the iPhone). Some rumors show that they are getting them back with another pair of USB4 / Thunderbolt ports. Some news also shows that MagSafe connectivity is back, but it could be confused with rumors about a new version of the recent FCC filing of MagSafe chargers for the iPhone.

I have a 1080p webcam, but I don’t have Face ID?

As Apple first introduced the upgraded 1080p webcam on the 27-inch iMac (and the obsolete iMac Pro) and then on the 24-inch iMac, it makes sense to integrate it into the MacBook Pro, as widely rumored. It’s good. Than many others in that system. However, although Touch ID is likely to remain, there has been no welcome word about Face ID (or 5G), which has been a favorite since I heard that it will not be included in January.

