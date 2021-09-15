How video games can overcome the problem of gambling





When you’re in solitude, indulging in video games can seem innocuous, and it might be the only thing you can do. Some games allow players to invest real money to help their fictional characters in their quest for success. According to recent research, this is where the problems begin. Some video game behaviors, according to researchers in England, may inadvertently lead to compulsive gambling.

According to research by York University, nearly 20% of gamers engage in activities related to both gaming and gambling. Special betting, real money gambling, and “social casino” games fall into this category. This relationship to gambling, according to Dr. David Zendle’s interview, extends well beyond earlier warnings about “loot boxes,” which provide players with a random selection of goodies but require real money or in-game money to access them. In a college statement, he implies that the link between gaming and compulsive gambling is more complex than many people think. Although loot boxes may entice consumers to continue spending money, the study claims it’s not the only way games promote obsessive behaviour. He also mentioned that when we go beyond loot boxes, we can see that there are a large number of new gaming technologies that combine gambling components. They are all associated with gambling problems, and they all appear to be common.

What laws apply to video games?

Could new legislation affect the way your favorite video game works? According to Zendle, governments should take a tougher stance against games that require money but give you more ambiguity than the real benefits. Researchers have recommended British lawmakers to ban the sale of treasure chests to children in 2019, in addition, there may be a self-exclusion scheme for players who do not want to play anymore. The most famous example of gambling is GamStop, where players are restricted from entering UK sites. However, even GamStop users can play on the NonGamStopSlots casino sites that are available in the UK. They also suggest classifying the entire activity of selling treasure chests as gambling.

The Federal Trade Commission warned on Wednesday that video games can lead to compulsive gambling. As the specialists spoke at an all-day conference hosted by the agency, the danger comes from a feature that has been cemented in the bulk of the most popular video games in recent years: loot boxes. A loot chest is a virtual chest that a player can purchase in a game with real or fake money in exchange for virtual weapons and other aids that can help them win the game or customize their characters.

Microtransactions are used to make payments. While a single loot box may cost 99 cents, frequent purchases, or acquiring bundles or bundles can add up to hundreds of dollars over time for a youngster or other video game enthusiast. The allure of loot boxes can lead to some players becoming addicted to gambling, especially young adults and boys, according to the Executive Director of the National Association on Problem Gambling, Keith White. Likewise, teenage veterans and active military are viewed as being susceptible. According to Whyte, because they engage in a high-risk activity, they have at least twice the prevalence of gambling problems as civilians, and said gambling addictions can lead to financial problems, emotional problems, improper work or school performance, and mental and physical impairments. Health, depression, substance abuse, and suicidal behavior, among others. He said that many items of loot chests are comparable to those of slot machines.

According to Whyte, a portion of the loot fund money from video game companies should be set aside in a healthcare trust and possibly another independent vehicle for effective gambling addiction awareness, treatment, rehabilitation and counseling services.

An open threat to public health?

The researchers looked at just under 1,100 people who, in terms of age, race and gender, were similar to the UK population. According to the results, 18.5 percent of the participants are engaged in gambling-related activities. The study authors warn that this could lead to new “public health concerns”. They go on to say that these video games also bypass applicable laws to regulate gambling websites.

According to Zendle, there are existing vulnerabilities that allow some aspects of video games related to gambling to escape oversight. Social gambling dens, for example, are “video games” that are essentially a simulation of betting: you can spend real money in them, and the only thing stopping them from being judged as legitimate gambling is that the winnings cannot be monetized.

