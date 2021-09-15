Deathloop Multiplayer Guide: Tips for Surviving the Invasion





Deathloop multiplayer lets Colt play against Juliana. You can play either.

Bethesda

Deathloop hit the shelves of stores around the world, and it’s absolutely dope. Between its ingenious combat system and its imaginative story, Deathloop is the best reason to own a PlayStation 5. (Although it’s also on the PC, it can only handle powerful rigs.) The game continues with Colt. When Colt wakes up, he is in a time loop. He has to kill a lot of bad guys within 24 hours to get out of the loop while avoiding the assassin Juliana who is trying to fail Colt’s plan.

When you start Deathloop, you will see two options. You can choose to break the loop or protect the loop. The former is a single player option that you can play as a Colt to advance the story. The latter is multiplayer, playing as Juliana and invading the adventures of other players.

When playing a level with a visionary in Colt, a message often pops up on the screen informing you that Juliana is hunting. All tunnels that Colt uses to move the entire Black Leaf will be closed and will not be able to escape. You can try it before Juliana catches you (in this case, you’ll be rewarded with a weapon and slab upgrade), or you can hack a tunnel-opening radio transmitter to escape.

That Juliana is actually another player. (Unless you turn off online mode, then it’s computer-controlled Juliana.) Your job as Juliana is easier: kill Colt at any cost. Here are some tips for invading Deathloops, whether you are an invader or an invader.

Learn maps, radio spots and spawn points

This is obvious, so I’m not sticking to it, but knowing the map is essential to success. Like all shooters, multiplayer rewards for quick reflexes and tight aiming, but more for knowing the map than any other shooter.

First and foremost, you need to know where your wireless transmitter is located in Updaam, The Complex, Fristad Rock, and Karl’s Bay. They are the same at all levels at any time of the day, so once you find them, you can always find them. This is essential if you are playing as a Colt and have been invaded, as Juliana will always spawn near the radio transmitter.

Similarly, Juliana always breaks into Colt’s game relatively early. When joining the game as Juliana, be aware that Colt may always be near the spawn point for that level. Multiplayer is intimidating at first because the map is so big, but not only does Juliana fall everywhere, but when he finds Colt probably close to one of his tunnels when he starts as Juliana, It will be easier to turn yourself around.

Use the Eternalist for your benefit as Juliana

You can probably learn difficult ways when playing as Colt. When Juliana breaks into the game, she finds her, but after shooting several times, she finds herself surrounded by a group of hostile Eternal Sit, dodging Juliana. It’s definitely a way to die.

As Juliana, you should use it for your benefit. Once you know where the Eternalist is, you can either lure Colt there or stalk Colt to warn Eternal Sit of his presence (press the cross key when you see him).

And there is another way you can use eternalists: be aware when they are dead. If you’re trying to hunt down Stealth Colt, you often have a hard time finding him. But if you see an empty area, usually full of eternalists, that means Colt has passed-and you may still be around. This is also true for turrets and alarm systems that can be hacked by Colt. If you see something firing a green beam instead of the default blue, it means that the Colt is very likely to be nearby.

Use your three lives as Colt

You’ll probably be surprised the first few times Juliana breaks into your game-I know that. But in reality, the game emphasizes the benefits of Colt. Colt’s Reprise Slab gives him three lives, which gives him a greater advantage than Juliana. This is especially true as the game progresses. Juliana starts with better weapons, including dangerous snipers, but playing Deathloop will eventually give Colt a similarly good weapon.

Juliana needs to play safely. This is because one death means the game is over. But as Colt, you have a life to play, so you can be more daring. Juliana is often fed when you know you can afford it. If you are more patient than I am, you will probably use those lives wisely-but you just know that the numbers are in your favor.

Juliana.

Bethesda AetherSlab is your best friend

You can use the eau de slab to temporarily hide it. You can get it as a Colt by killing Egor, which can be found in the complex in the evening. Juliana can get more weapons, trinkets, slabs as she level up, and sooner to get ode slabs. More important is an upgrade that prevents the ode from exhausting your power when you are at rest.

This is a game changer. All slabs are very helpful, but this can be the most important for multiplayer. If you can’t see it in high places, you can look at most of the map to monitor player movements that are different from AI movements.

It is especially valuable to Juliana. When Colt survives, killing him rewinds him a few seconds before he dies. In other words, he will respawn near where you are. I killed many Julianas to death. Then, as their location was revealed, I sprinted to the place of my death and shot her down. As Juliana, Ether makes you counter this tactic. If you kill Colt, disappear and watch him come back to you.

As Colt, don’t run away from Juliana

This isn’t a hint of multiplayer strategy, but it’s still worth saying. When you start Deathloop, you are losing powerful weapons, slabs, and good trinkets. If you kill Juliana, all three will be online. You can get one of the slabs attached by Julianna (and in some cases two). This allows you to upgrade your slab’s capabilities more quickly. This is very useful, especially in the first three quarters of the game, if it takes time to defeat the visionary and upgrade the slab.

Similarly, when you kill her, Juliana drops all her weapons. This gives her access to not only her sniper rifle, but also many other great equipment. Juliana’s weapons come with perks not found in Colt’s story. Therefore, do not run it unless you need to. So if you already have a slab or a good weapon, you don’t want to lose it.

Colt can be hacked, but Juliana cannot.

Hack everything as Bethesda Colt

Colt has hostile turrets, monitors, and hacking devices that can be used to convert mines (if equipped with the proper jewelry). Juliana doesn’t have such a device, so the hacked gadget targets Juliana and she can’t do much about it. However, as mentioned above, hacking can move Juliana to her former or current location.

As Juliana, constantly experiment

You can earn points in Juliana’s play based on what you have achieved and what you have not achieved. If you look at Juliana’s list of feats, you’ll see that the game is rewarded for achieving cool kills, such as shooting down Colt during the slide. As Colt, you get enough time to experiment with tactics with a computer-controlled eternalist. You need to bring the same trial and error into multiplayer. Not only will you feel cool like hell, but you will also earn more points. This will give you more weapons, trinkets and slab upgrades.

