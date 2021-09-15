The iPhone 13 will probably be popular as Apple still looks boring on other phones





Meet the new phone, just like the old one.

Apple This story is part of an Apple Event that fully covers the latest news from Apple.

Ten years ago, Tim Cook went on stage at Apple’s headquarters and was ready to lead his first event as the company’s new CEO. He was about to announce the iPhone 4S. This looked similar to the iPhone 4 on the surface. Apple is a more intimate 300-Campus Town Hall venue by skipping the usual glitz of a large hall full of thousands of developers, partners, and journalists.

Still, Cook didn’t stop. “It’s a special time to be at Apple,” he said at the beginning of the event. “Today, I would like to tell you about the uniqueness of this company.”

According to the company, less than a week after its launch, the iPhone 4S had 1 million orders 24 hours after its launch, compared to 600,000 for the iPhone 4. The iPhone 4S has more than doubled its predecessor’s weekend initial sales. ..

Ten years later, Apple noticed that it was in a location similar to the iPhone 13 announced at Apple’s September event on Tuesday.

This device is a follow-up to last year’s major redesign of the iPhone 12. Also, unlike the iPhone 4S, the new Siri Voice Assistant has become a media darling as part of its horny joke-“Two iPhones go into the bar …”-iPhone 13 is the same as the previous version. It looks virtually the same and focuses on gradual improvements in features such as camera and battery life.

In the hands of other companies, this could be a release worth shrugging. But at Apple, this is part of the official iPhone launch and attracts a lot of customers. Ten years ago, critics called it a “Reality Distortion Field.” This was the magic that Apple co-founder Steve Jobs seemed to have and made people want his company’s products. All the while, even if your enthusiasm diminishes, there’s still a little magic that elicits interest and conversation.

“The company offers enough new features to stimulate consumer demand,” CCS Insight analyst Benwood wrote in an analysis of the event. “Apple has a proven and informative approach that it looks like it can last for a long time.”

The LG Wing offered a rare take on smartphones.

Angela Lang / CNET

Ironically, that magical perception is supported by a gradual, arguably boring upgrade path with few major technological breakthroughs. Still, it has beaten rivals who have tried everything from using the iPhone straight with a flagship like the Galaxy S21 to wacky new ideas like the LG Wing and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold lines.

By comparison, the iPhone 13 isn’t much different in size and functionality than the iPhone 12, iPhone 11, or iPhone 10. Indeed, it’s faster, and it provides a better camera. The iPhone 13 Pro boasts 3x optical zoom, which is just an improvement over existing features.

Despite the lack of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 tricks and the futuristic appeal of Geewiz, Moore Insight and strategic analyst Patrick Moorehead said it wasn’t that important to phone buyers. Glass screen with metal body.

“People say this is enough in countries other than Samsung where smartphones are mature and there isn’t much innovation,” he said.

Not much different

Pop Quiz: Is this an iPhone 12 or iPhone 13?

Sarah Tew / CNET

At first glance, it can be difficult to tell the apparent difference between the iPhone 13 and its predecessor. One has a slightly (20%) slim notch at the top, which you won’t really notice unless you stack your old iPhones next to it. The two camera lenses on the iPhone 13 are stacked diagonally, while the iPhone 12 has one on top of the other.

Oh, there’s a new color: pink.

Instead of sticking to the look, Apple spends a lot of time talking about the camera, including a new cinematic mode that allows you to adjust the focus, movies, photos in the dark, and many new computational photo tricks that help stabilize the image. Spent.

Apple fans and media may knock Apple on a gradual change, but most consumers looking to upgrade from an iPhone two or three years ago will probably be happy. For them, this is a huge upgrade in processing speed, screen quality, battery life and camera quality.

Avi Greengart, an analyst at Techsponential, said:

The new iPad Mini is designed for landscape use.

Screenshot / CNET

The iPhone 13 wasn’t the only one to maintain the same look and feel as its predecessor. Apple has launched an 80-minute presentation on the new 9th generation iPad, which looks the same as its predecessor.

Apple Watch Series 7 promises a bigger screen.

Apple

Apple has released the new 8.3-inch iPad Mini for the first time in two and a half years. But the biggest selling point seems to be that Apple just shrunk the iPad Air last year, removed the home button, and slimmed the bezel to fit the big screen. Comes with an upgraded 12-megapixel front camera, improved FaceTime video chat, support for 2nd generation Apple Pencil, Touch ID fingerprint unlock feature built into power button, and faster A15 Bionic The chip is mounted.

The only device that was significantly improved was the Apple Watch Series 7. It has a slightly (1 mm) heavier body and a slim bezel, giving it a larger display. For the past few years, Apple Watch has been known to adopt new health features such as electrocardiogram, but this year’s model has a new body and gradual, faster wireless charging, impact resistance, stain resistance, etc. It depends on the upgrade.

Rupantar Guha, an analyst at Global Data, said:

Another place

Epic’s hit battle game Fortnite has caused many legal issues for Apple.

Sarah Tew / CNET

When Cook announced the iPhone 4S, Apple couldn’t make a mistake. Along with other tech giants, it was the darling of American industry.

iPhone 13 arrives in a much different environment. Lawmakers are investigating whether Apple is over-controlling the App Store and intensifying competition. In a legal battle over app fees, we’ve won a number of wins against Fortnite publisher Epic. The company is also facing criticism internally and wants to encourage management to promote the #AppleToo movement and fix what is considered a toxic work culture.

Tuesday’s presentation did not raise these issues, focusing on hardware, services, and how Apple’s products help customers.

It’s also unclear how the backlash faced by Big Tech that hit Google, Facebook, and Amazon will affect sales and public perceptions of Apple, but in an era when customers, partners, and developers are blind. It’s far from that. Worshiped at the iPhone altar.

This was another kind of “special time” for Apple, and perhaps even one Cook couldn’t have predicted it.

