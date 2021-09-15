iPad 9th Generation and iPad Mini 6th Generation: How to Pre-order





Apple has removed the latest standard iPad with exceptional power boosts and the new iPad Mini wrap with a major overhaul with attractive color options and some important upgrades. Did.

Are you wondering which new Apple tablet is right for you? Here’s how both stack.

Both new iPads are currently pre-orderable and will ship on September 24th. The iPad starts at $ 329 with 64GB of storage, and the iPad Mini starts at $ 499 with 64GB of storage.

Both iPads can be upgraded to 256GB of storage for those who need more space ($ 479 for iPad, $ 649 for iPad Mini) and optional cellular connectivity ($ 459 for iPad). , Starting at $ 649 for the iPad Mini). ..

Apple

On the outside, Apple’s latest $ 329 version of the classic looks almost unchanged. But, not to mention one of the best features of the iPad Pro, it’s getting a noticeable speed bump that could be even better for the office or classroom.

The iPad will now be powered by the Apples A13 Bionic processor, which, according to the company, should offer 20% better performance than previous generation models. Apple also states that it will be three times faster than the best-selling Chromebooks and six times faster than the most popular Android tablets. The 8th generation iPad is extremely reliable for running multiple programs at once and hopping FaceTimes while using the app, with a 7th benchmark score (including 9 hours of powerful battery life). I found that it exceeded the model of the generation. A decent margin. However, performing heavy tasks such as video editing could slow down. So I wanted to know if the new model of processor bumps would make the base iPad a good machine for serious creative work.

There are some notable camera upgrades here, the most important of which is the introduction of the center stage. This feature, which we like on the latest iPad Pro, allows you to stay in frame with your tablet camera, even when you’re on the move during a FaceTime call or a Zoom or Webex meeting. Combining this with the tablet’s new 12-megapixel ultra-wide front camera, the new iPad could be one of the best tablets for video conferencing and remote learning. The front camera experience is similar to the iPad Pro experience, but the latter tablet LiDAR sensor is not available. This is a depth detection camera that allows you to accurately measure and enjoy real-world objects. Improves the performance of augmented reality programs.

Apple

Other upgrades include a True Tone display. This will automatically match the screen color temperature to the room color temperature for the best viewing experience. This feature is typically found on Apple’s more expensive tablets and laptops and has proven useful over the years. The slate will continue to be available in Space Gray and Silver, and the design of the new iPad hasn’t changed relatively, so it works with all existing iPad accessories, including the Apple Smart Keyboard.

For those who own iPads released in the last few years, this new update is pretty much the same, except for better processors, upgraded displays, and new camera tricks. However, if your old iPad is starting to work during everyday use, or if you don’t have an iPad at all, this new model looks like a great entry point that promises fast performance and exceptional video conferencing capabilities. ..

Apple

The iPad Mini is the biggest innovation ever. It has a sleek new look, incorporating some clues from the latest iPad Air model, but with seriously promising tech upgrades packed into a small frame.

Apple’s smallest iPad is now available in a range of attractive, vibrant colors such as purple, pink, starlight like gold, and space gray. Like the iPad Air, the power button on the top has a built-in Touch ID sensor, which makes the screen almost completely borderless.

Speaking of displays, the new Minis 8.3-inch screen features Liquid Retina. It’s Apple’s unique adoption of a traditional LCD display, which packs pixels very tightly to create images with dense details and bright jagged edges and blurs. We found that this type of display could deliver particularly crisp text and images on the more premium iPad Air, and wanted to know how it stacks on this little slate.

Apple

In terms of power, Apple states that the latest iPad Mini can offer up to 40% faster CPU performance and up to 80% graphics performance than its predecessor. This sounds promising for split-screen multitasking and gameplay like demanding consoles. At Apple Arcade.

One of the most important upgrades for the iPad Mini is the inclusion of USB-C. It’s now a ubiquitous charging port that allows for ultra-fast charging and fast data transfer with compatible accessories. Another feature that has gradually dropped from the more expensive Air and Pro. Mini also supports 5G. This means that if you live in an area with good wireless coverage, you can enjoy faster speeds than usual when using the cellular model on the go.

Both Minis cameras get bumps up to 12 megapixels, and the front camera gets a center stage feature that allows the camera to automatically track you as you move around in FaceTime calls and Zoom meetings. The new tablet also has improved speakers that allow stereo sound in landscape mode. This will greatly improve your glance session.

Apple

Both the new iPad and iPad Mini look like a compelling upgrade to Apple’s most affordable tablet. It could also serve as a valuable replacement for the iPad Pro for some people. Both tablets have the potential to be the fastest, and both have very good camera tricks (including the center stage), making them especially suitable for FaceTime and work calls.

If you haven’t jumped into the iPad family yet, the new $ 329 iPad seems to be the best entry point ever. And if you want to pay for a more attractive and compact design, the $ 499 iPad Mini might be for you. In the near future, we plan to test both Apple’s new tablets, in the meantime, both models are currently pre-ordered and will arrive from September 24th.

