Apple’s new iPhone: 6 must-see features





Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) announced a series of new products on Tuesday. The Apple Watch has been overhauled with a rugged form factor, a larger display, a faster processor, and other new features. In addition, Apple has announced a brand new iPad Mini, an updated entry-level iPad, and a new workout for Apple Fitness +. However, four new iPhone models (iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max) were at the heart of the event.

Investors should be interested in all of Apple’s products, but the iPhone remains the most important product of tech companies. For example, in the company’s most recent quarter, the iPhone accounted for about half of the tech giant’s sales. But does the latest iPhone bring enough excitement to the table to upgrade some consumers?

It shows some of Apple’s latest and greatest iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max’s most notable key features.

1. Super Retina XDR display

When Apple unveiled the device on Tuesday, executives spent a lot of time unveiling the new Super Retina XDR display for the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max. The adaptive refresh rate of the display (10Hz to 120Hz) is undoubtedly an important feature. “The quick adaptation makes the touch experience faster and more responsive,” says Apple. This, combined with faster graphics processor performance and other performance upgrades, “makes activities such as gameplay faster and more responsive,” read the company’s press release on the new phone. is.

In addition, the display provides up to 25% higher outdoor brightness, making it easier to see in sunlight.

2. A15 Bionic

Of course, Apple’s latest iPhone is packed with the company’s latest computing power. The new A15 Bionic with a 5-core graphics processor unit. Based on 5 nanometer technology, Apple claims that the system is “the fastest chip on smartphones” and helps the iPhone seamlessly navigate demanding tasks.

3. Enhanced camera system

The iPhone camera system has been upgraded with ultra-wide-angle, wide-angle, and telephoto lenses. The telephoto camera on iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max devices is the first iPhone to offer 3x optical zoom. This is compared to the 2x and 2.5x optical zooms on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Max, respectively.

4.5G connection improvement

Apple has also incorporated more 5G bands into its iPhone 13 Pro model. Apple’s efforts to improve 5G connectivity reflect increased global investment in faster wireless networks. By the end of this year, more than 500 carriers and 50 countries and territories will support iPhone 5G connectivity, the company said.

5. Longest iPhone battery life ever

Battery life can be one of the most attractive selling points, especially for the iPhone 13 Pro Max. On average, the iPhone 13 Pro’s battery lasts an hour and a half longer than the iPhone 12 Pro’s battery, according to Apple. Also, the iPhone 13 Pro Max has the longest battery life ever, up to two and a half hours longer than the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

6. Up to 1TB of storage

The flagship iPhone 13 Pro Max is offered at a premium price of $ 1,099 to $ 100 higher than the iPhone 13 Pro. However, the price of both phones is much higher. The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max storage options are now 1TB for the first time. These maximized versions are priced at $ 1,499 and $ 1,599, respectively.

With a form factor that looks much like the iPhone 12 Pro Max, the performance, display, and camera upgrades on the iPhone 13 Pro model may not be enough to convince many iPhone 12 Pro Max users to upgrade. However, this is a significant step up from the previous iPhone and can encourage many other smartphone owners to pay for the device. Of course, Apple has done a great job of simplifying these upgrades, including trade-in offers, third-party funding, and grant offers from wireless carriers. So, as always, it’s not surprising that the latest iPhones are selling well.

This article represents the opinion of a writer who may disagree with the official recommended position of the Motley Fool Premium Advisory Service. It was miscellaneous! Asking investment treatises (even our own) helps us all think critically about investment and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer. Useful.

