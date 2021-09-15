iPhone Flip Rumors: Apple’s Folding iPhone is likely to be a few years away





Apple’s foldable iPhone, called the iPhone Flip, may look like these renderings by the YouTuber Concepts iPhone.

ConceptsiPhone This story is part of an Apple Event that fully covers the latest news from Apple.

Apple unveiled the iPhone 13 at an event on Tuesday in September. The new iPhone lineup includes standard, Mini, Pro, and Pro Max versions, including upgraded batteries, new storage options, updated camera features, an A15 Bionic processor, and a small notch. The company also unwrapped the Apple Watch 7, iPad Mini 6, and updated entry-level iPad. But, as expected, the foldable iPhone wasn’t available.

According to rumors from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, a foldable iPhone called the iPhone Flip hasn’t been seen for a couple of years, so it’s no surprise that it didn’t appear at Apple’s September launch event. was. But it doesn’t stop talking about the possibilities of the foldable iPhone.

Samsung’s winding Galaxy Fold, Z Fold 2 and Z Fold 3, Clamshell Galaxy Z Flip and Z Flip 3 (Comparison of Samsung Foldable Phones) while competitors are releasing various foldable phones , And the restart of the Motorola Razzle — Apple’s launch has been delayed. This may be a wise move, as existing foldables have encountered various reviews.

We’ve been following reports on foldable iPhones for years. Back in 2017, it was predicted that the foldable iPhone could appear in the futuristic sounding year of 2020. Obviously, that didn’t happen. Since then, analysts and leakers have begun release dates, and rumors and wishlists are boiling. This is all we know so far.

Currently playing: Watch this: Apple’s foldable may lag behind expectations

4:04

Release Date: iPhone Flip Release is a Moving Goal

It’s not a secret Apple is aiming at the foldable iPhone. The company has patented foldable mechanisms and devices for almost a decade, and the release date is unknown. The question is whether any of them see the light of day, and if so, when?

Early rumors pointed to 2021 as a potential target date, but Apple’s longtime analyst Ming Chi Kuo (via MacRumors) reports that if 2023 occurs. May be more realistic. According to Kuo, Apple needs to wait two years before it can bring such a device to market because it needs to understand technology and mass production issues.

Read more: 2021 Top Folding Phones

Bloomberg’s speculation from Mark Gurman is in line with Kuo’s prediction. In his PowerOn newsletter, Gurman states that the foldable iPhone may not reach for another couple of years.

Currently playing: Watch this: Description of the new iPhone 13 and 13 Mini

5:40

Design: What does a foldable iPhone look like?

The 2023 timeline will be in line with a report from Bloomberg earlier this year showing that Apple already has a working prototype of a foldable iPhone display. It’s not a practical model yet, but it’s a step up from the patents we’ve seen so far.

This figure shows, according to Apple’s patent application, “a device that bends along flexible parts such as flexible seams associated with hinges.”

Apple / US Patent and Trademark Office

Apple seems to have patented all of its foldable displays, including origami-style foldable displays, flip-up displays, and even wraparound displays. I don’t know which will be the final cut, but both Kuo and Bloomberg seem to agree that the current prototype is a traditional foldable design that opens to a 7.5-inch or 8-inch main display. ..

Unlike Microsoft’s Surface Duo, which has an outer hinge, Apple’s Surface Duo has one continuous display with a hidden hinge mechanism like the Galaxy Fold.

However, Apple leaker Jon Prosser reported in early 2021 that the iPhone Flip would likely use a clamshell design and be offered in some “fun colors.” Between the flashy purple iPhone 12 and iPhone 13’s new blue and pink options, Apple’s first foldable device’s fun color array could definitely be.

YouTuber Concepts iPhone also gave us a glimpse of what the iPhone Flip would look like with the concept art of foldable iPhones in blue, red, gold and green colors.

Obstacle: What gets in the way of Apple?

Corning is working on bendable glass for foldable phones.

Richard Peterson / CNET

While Samsung and others were testing water bodies, Apple learned from the problems with foldable devices and pondered how they would be used.

One of these issues: creases. Many of today’s cover materials, including the glass and plastic mixture Samsung uses for the Z Fold and Z Flip, show visible creases when folded to full screen. To avoid that, Apple would have to wait for Apple’s glass provider Corning to create some kind of bendable version of the ceramic shielded screen. The company is already working on bendable glass, but has not announced a release date.

Cost: Folding phones are not cheap

Price is another big issue for these types of devices. Samsung has lowered the price of its latest foldable phone, but the previous model, Fold 2, costs $ 2,000, more than double the price of Samsung’s other flagship phones. And the foldable iPhone won’t be cheaper anymore. Apple’s foldable model is one with the current foldable and non-foldable models so that it can compete with other brands and invite iPhone users to throw away their single-screen devices and pay more for foldables. You need to do it.

According to an April report, half of US consumers are interested in buying clamshell mobile phones, but Apple’s customers are slightly less motivated to leap than Samsung and LG users. But if the foldable iPhone becomes a reality, the “Apple effect” will probably change these statistics.

Stay up to date with the latest news, reviews and advice on iPhone, iPad, Mac, services and software.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/mobile/iphone-flip-rumors-apples-foldable-iphone-is-likely-still-a-few-years-away/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos