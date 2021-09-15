iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 13: What’s the difference?





Apple has unwrapped the new iPhone 13 series. It promises the fastest iPhone performance ever, up to 2.5 hours of battery life, new cinematic video options, and twice the smoother display of the Pro model. But as someone who just dropped a lot of cash on the iPhone 12 Pro last year, those upgrades aren’t enough for me to switch yet. And last year’s model was even better, especially for those who came from older phones.

Here’s why Im skips the iPhone 13 and why the iPhone 12 series is still well worth it a year later.

Smoother 120Hz screen

Apple

Don’t get me wrong. Especially when looking at the more premium iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, the iPhone 13 wouldn’t be without some exciting new upgrades. In particular, I was intrigued by the new Super Retina XDR with a ProMotion display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. This is a vomiting of many flashy words to explain that the screen of the iPhone 13 Pro can run twice as smoothly as a modern iPhone with a 60hz display. For everyday use, the 120Hz display is a noticeable upgrade as soon as you scroll through a web page, your photos will feel faster and smoother, and your games and movies will look smoother, similar to what you see on your TV. ..

It’s a feature that competing Android smartphones have had for a long time, and I really enjoy using it on devices like the Galaxy S21. However, although Im slowly results in high refresh rate conversions (especially after testing a 300Hz gaming laptop), getting a very smooth iPhone screen solves the real problem with the iPhone 12 Pro. Rather, it feels more convenient.

Better battery life and performance promise

Apple

The entire iPhone 13 product line promises better battery life. This is partly made possible thanks to the phone’s efficient new A15 Bionic processor, Apple says. These phones are said to last up to two and a half hours longer than the corresponding phones in the iPhone 12 series. This is compelling if my current iPhone hasn’t held up well yet.

My iPhone 12 Pros battery is still strong after a year of use and gives me enough juice to spend the day after charging overnight. You rarely get a low battery warning. All versions of the iPhone 12 lasted considerably longer in more formal battery tests, and both the standard iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro endured more than 12 hours of continuous 4K video playback.

The same applies to the general performance of the iPhone 13s. Apple calls the A15 Bionic chip the fastest chip on smartphones, and if previous Apple phone benchmark tests show any signs, it could prove to be very true. However, after a year of frequent use, the iPhone 12 has been used by Im to switch Slack chats violently, play demanding Apple Arcade games, and watch videos in picture-in-picture mode while browsing the web. I haven’t come across anything that the Pros A14 Bionic processor can’t handle. ..

Attractive camera upgrade

Apple

Thanks to some larger sensors, improved aperture and zoom, and the A15 processor mentioned above, the iPhone 13 Pro is set to be the best iPhone ever to take pictures. Without listing all the jargon packed into these cameras, Apple’s latest premium smartphones perform well in the dark, magnify zoom and use photographic style without sacrificing detail. You can create your own photo presets (think filters). iPhone 13s Cinematic Mode allows you to record video and later adjust the depth and focus to create dramatic moments like those seen in movies and shows. IPhone 13 Pro can also record with ProRes, an advanced video codec commonly used in commercials and movies. Even the more basic iPhone 13 and 13 Mini can be expected to improve overall detail and performance in low light.

It’s all convincing, but it’s not enough to throw away the good camera on the iPhone 12 Pro. In addition to being able to post lots of very detailed food and pet photos on Instagram, the iPhone 12 Pros triple camera setup is still very impressive and the main for taking high quality photos for product reviews. I am using it as a camera. And when Im goes out for an evening walk, 12 Pros Night mode does a surprisingly good job of making photos in the dark look like they were taken during the day.

The color is nice, but not very new

Apple

I was happy to get the iPhone 12 Pro in Pacific Blue. This was a refreshing change from the Space Gray iPhone I had purchased for many years. And if I were just aesthetics, there aren’t many lineups that will fascinate me this year. Most of the iPhone 13 Pro’s colors are last year’s optional riffs (this time the lighter Sierra Blue replaces Pacific Blue). This also applies to the cheaper iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini. In fact, the only color I actually switch to is purple. This is currently for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini only. This time around, there are some design changes, such as a smaller display notch, but it’s permissible to confuse the two models at a glance.

Michael Andronico / CNN

In addition to being an attractive but non-essential upgrade to me, the iPhone 13 hasn’t addressed some of my biggest issues with my current iPhone 12 Pro. I’ve written before about the issue of iPhone 12s not having Touch ID in the face mask era, but I was disappointed that this feature hasn’t returned yet in the 13 series.

But even more frustrating is the fact that the iPhone 13 hasn’t adopted USB-C yet. This is the now popular charging standard used by almost everything except Apple phones at this time. I hope I can make my desk a little cleaner by charging my Mac and iPhone with the same cable. The USB-C connection opens your iPhone to a variety of USB-C accessories that help extend its utility. Given that Apple has just launched a new iPad Mini with both Touch ID and USB-C, Im is increasingly impatient with the iPhone that integrates the two.

Jacob Chlor / CNN

Not only is it a great time to pick up an iPhone 12, but if you need to upgrade or switch from Android, it’s a better time than ever to buy a new iPhone 12. With the introduction of the iPhone 13 series, the iPhone 12 mini costs just $ 599, and the standard iPhone 12 starts at $ 699. This is a $ 100 discount from the launch price, effectively turning the iPhone 12 mini into an affordable phone with flagship-level performance and a great camera.

Please note that Apple has phased out the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max with new Pro options. However, at the time of this writing, you can find more premium iPhone 12 models from a variety of carriers, retailers, and resellers. If you use your iPhone playing via Decluttr, you can purchase it at a 15% discount using the dedicated code CNN15 until midnight on September 19th.

Mike Andronico / CNN

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro offer many benefits, including a better processor and a particularly major display and camera upgrade for Pro options. To make the final decision, you’ll have to test Apple’s latest phone yourself, but if you haven’t upgraded your iPhone within a few years (or just need the latest and greatest), paper It will be an attractive purchase at.

But as someone from last year’s iPhone 12 Pro, I’m not just happy to use my current phone for at least the next few years. It still works fast, lasts all day on charge, takes some really nice photos, and has access to all the big new iPhone features coming through iOS 15 this month. And now that the iPhone 12 starts at just $ 599, choosing the best smartphone can be even easier to recommend to anyone who needs a great new phone and doesn’t mind being on the absolute cutting edge. I can do it.

