Anonymous leaks gigabytes of data from alt-right web host Epik





Hacktivist group Anonymous claims to have obtained gigabytes of data from Epik, which provides domain name, hosting, and DNS services to various clients. These include Texas Republicans, Gab, Parlor, and 8chan, among other right-wing sites. The stolen data was released as a torrent. According to the Hacktivist population, datasets larger than 180GB contain “10 years of data from the company.”

According to Anonymous, the dataset is “everything needed to track the actual ownership and control of the fascist side of the Internet, who has avoided researchers, activists, and, well, almost everyone.” If this information is correct, Epik’s customer data and identities could fall into the hands of activists, researchers, and curious enough to peep.

For decades at Epik, now in a torrent near you, Epikis is a domain registrar and web service provider known for serving right-wing clients. client.

Anonymous activity began with what the group called “Operation Jane” after the Texas Heartbeat Act was enacted this month. The Restricted Abortion Act allows individuals, not necessarily government agencies or police, to enforce a six-week abortion ban. According to the law, any Texas resident can file a civil suit against anyone who commits or promotes an illegal abortion and claims damages of at least $ 10,000.

The notes below were discovered by journalist Stephen Monasseri. Stephen Monasseri has since been exposed by supporters of Epik.

“Press Release” posted by Enlargement / Anonymous.

Within the dataset are various SQL databases, including what looks like customer records associated with all domain names hosted by Epik. Ars analyzed a small subset of the leaked dataset, including what the source calls Epik employee mailboxes, including communications from Epik. CEO Rob monster.

Members of another hackivist group, Distributed Denial of Secrets, have also made datasets available through alternatives for those who cannot use torrents.

“We are not aware of any breaches. We take the security of our clients’ data very seriously and are investigating allegations,” an Epik representative told Ars.

Hackers modify Epiks’ knowledge base to mimic the corporate response

Anonymity also tampers with Epik’s knowledge base to mock the denial of company breaches.

“On September 13, 2021, a group of children calling themselves” anonymous “that we had never heard of[d] As you can see in the archived copy, the modified knowledge base claims that it contains all user data. All of it. All usernames, passwords, emails, support queries, Violation of all anonymization services[s] we have. Of course, that’s not true. It wasn’t stupid enough to allow it to happen. “

Extended / Anonymous mock Epik’s response by changing the company’s official knowledge base.

The knowledge base page ends with an irony saying, “This was written by ourselves. This is clearly not part of the hacked account.” After that, Epik deleted the page.

Prior to this incident, Anonymous replaced Texas by replacing the reference to “helping keep Texas red” with “Texas: calling out to women to promote theocratic erosion of church / state barriers.” The GOP website has been tampered with. The group also added a “donate” link to a non-profit, planned parent-child relationship in reproductive health care.

Expanded / Texas Republican website tampered with anonymously this month.

