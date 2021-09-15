How to turn off annoying screenshot icons on PS5





Screenshot: Sony / Kotaku

Today’s major PlayStation 5 software update brings a lot of necessary functionality to the console, adding the ability to play PS5 games stored on external solid state drives (SSDs), among other things. But it also quietly fixed the PS5’s most annoying habit: you can finally turn off that terrible screenshot icon.

The PS5 was launched last November and has a shared button built into the controller. Depending on how you fine-tune the settings, you can snap the screenshot by pressing and holding it for 1 second or pressing it once. However, there was no setting to deactivate the small gray box of the confirmation icon. This is a bit too long, like two acquaintances who stay at the party after the invitee leaves.

Read more: PS5s screenshot overlays are incredibly annoying

My colleague Renata Price took a screenshot of Guilty Gear showing how frustrating the icon is.

Heres Renata: I wanted to express why it was annoying and how it felt, which is reflected in Zatos’ face. Screenshot: Arc System Works / Kotaku

Also, if you snap a series of screens in quick succession, you may see multiple screens in a single frame. (See screenshot above.)

In a PlayStation Blog post yesterday, Sony spilled a lot of ink on marquee changes, SSD enhancements, UI enhancements, new 3D audio features, and more about the update details. But this big change for those who take a lot of screenshots flew under the radar.

G / O media may receive fees

After updating, go to Settings and[キャプチャとブロードキャスト]Open the menu[キャプチャ]Scroll to[作成]Click the button shortcut. At the bottom, you’ll see a toggle to turn things on or off. (If it is grayed out, it is off.)

Screenshot: Sony / Kotaku

that’s it! Even if you need to check the screen, every time you take a screenshot, the PS5 makes a noise reminiscent of a camera shutter. You can also use the PS button to pull up the control center at any time to see the latest 15 screens.

Over the last decade, Sony has published intermittent updates on the console. In particular, the April update adds a number of welcome changes, including cross-generational shared play and support for storing (but not playing) PS5 games on external SSDs. There are no updates that have fundamentally changed the behavior of the system, but overall, Sony understands that the PS5 is an ongoing work and there is still room for improvement, and make the required changes. Is working on.

Of course, in the face of a global chip shortage with soaring wholesale semiconductor prices, Sony couldn’t do much about the most obvious flaw in consoles, the limitation of availability.

