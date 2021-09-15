“Solar Ash” brings a gloomy and lonely twist to Mario and Metroid mechanics





There’s something fascinating about the plunge of a perfectly designed platformer.

Whether it’s the so-called blasting process that powered the original Sonic the Hedgehog, or the laughing backflip of the Mario 64, it’s easy for someone to navigate countless jumps, twists, and dangers in a blink of an eye. There is no doubt that you will see it. This is an exhilarating experience that the team behind Solar Ash, the next platformer by the creators of Hyper Light Drifter in the 2016s, is trying to create.

Creator Alx Preston says that’s why developers have been paying attention to giants in this genre for a little longer.

The Mario 64 has always been a great inspiration when it comes to character control. It has some of the best and most expressive controls in any game. It’s been about 20 years now, but he explains that it still outperforms most games and is the most popular speed running game for long shots. Much of the longevity and joy that comes from the game is the depth of character control and expressive beauty.

At a media preview event prior to the game’s release, Inverse revisited Solar Ash. Meanwhile, Preston shared details about the gaming world and an atmospheric approach to storytelling.

Solar Ash throws you into Ray’s quick shoes, a void runner exploring a black hole. Its trippy, neon-studded landscape imagines a 3D monster cave version of Earthbounds alt-reality Moonside. The focus here is on traversal. Ray swiftly weaves along the tendrils of light, throws himself into a cave well, and fires his sword first with a bulbous, butted space spider.

There are many things to see in the lonely world of solar ash, but it’s not a stop, it smells like a rose. Indeed, Void is dotted with small caves and rooms, where you can learn more about Ray and her desolate environment. But it doesn’t stay anywhere long, and in many areas you need to complete timed puzzle elements to move forward.

Rei meets other characters and Solar Ash features a wide range of voice actors, but you can play for a long time without meeting anyone else. The lonely world is full of broken and destroyed places. Still, as Preston points out, the game is about finding potential for change, whether in the face of great sadness and loss, or great destruction.

With an atmospheric traversal-first approach to storytelling, Solar Ash once again looks to the classic Nintendo series that inspired the sub-genre.

Super Metroid was really formative for me as a kid. Preston explains that it was the first time in the game that I really realized that atmosphere and tone could establish really strong emotions. With that kind of thing, I wanted to continue to create a place with an atmosphere and atmosphere that once had a lot of memories and experiences.

For Preston, keeping things alive is not only a matter of creating silky controls, but also a matter of intentional pace and level design. Solar Ash is not a game where you can sit still.

If the player doesn’t feel the pressure, and without those motivational factors, the flow feels good for just a moment. After that, the novelty begins to decline, and then it becomes less important and less attractive, he explains.

Solar Ash will be available on PS4, PS5, and PC via the Epic Games Store on October 26th.

