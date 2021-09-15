Xiaomi returns to Android tablet with 11 inch pad 5





Xiaomi announced the first tablet in a few years, the Xiaom iPad 5 (the last tablet was the 2018 8-inch Mi Pad 4. Xiaomi recently phased out the Mi product brand) European market Released at.

The Xiaomi Pad 5 is an 11-inch tablet with a WQHD + 120Hz display, quad speakers, 6 GB of RAM, and the Snapdragon 860 processor, the new speed bump version of the 2019 Qualcomm flagship chip 855. It’s a 13-megapixel camera with an 8-megapixel sensor on the front.

From slim bezels and flat edges to tablet-specific MIUI customizations like the App Dock, the Pad 5 looks like an iPad Pro. The build isn’t very solid and the screen isn’t level with the chassis, but the inspiration is clear. However, both the screen and speaker quality are very good and the performance is smooth. It turned out to be a great device for using tablets, such as watching videos.

It’s not very clear how well it works for productivity. AbiGo, head of product marketing at Xiaomi, told The Verge that the company considers the Pad 5 to be both a portable workstation and an entertainment device, with styluses and keyboard accessories in some markets. increase. But I couldn’t test them, and the track record of Android tablets in this area isn’t great.

Still, just looking for a consumer device is rare enough to see a good Android tablet these days, and the Xiaomi Pad 5 has a huge price advantage over the Apple iPad lineup. The 128GB version is 349 (~ $ 413) and the 256GB version is 399 ($ ​​472). The iPad Air is its most similar rival, starting at 679 ($ 803) for 64GB in Europe, but of course there are important advantages to being an iPad.

Xiaomi hasn’t announced a specific release date for Pad 5, it just states that it will vary by region.

