Theft and Loss AppleCare + is now available in the UK and Australia





After Apple’s long-rumored “California Streaming” event with the iPhone 13, the company used all the news to update several services. One of them is that Apple Fitness + has been extended to 15 additional regions. The other is Apple Care +, which is currently expanding its scope of theft and loss to the United Kingdom and Australia.

As MacRumors discovered, the United Kingdom and Australia have joined several states in the United States, as well as Japan and Germany, which cover theft and loss. In addition to the iPhone Xs line announced in 2018, it included everything covered by the iPhone’s standard Apple Care + plan.

“Apple Care + with theft and loss includes up to two incidents of accidental damage, theft, or loss compensation,” Apple explains.

In the UK, Apple Care +, which covers theft and loss, costs 11.99 per month and 239 per year, with an additional 109 charges for iPhone replacement. In Australia, this service costs $ 15.99 per month or $ 319 per year, with an additional $ 229 for certain incidents.

One important thing to keep in mind is that if a customer is lost or stolen to access coverage, they need to enable Find My iPhone on their device.

If you live in the United States, the service charges after purchasing AppleCare + are as follows:

Screen or back glass damage: $ 29.00 Other accidental damage: $ 99.00 Theft or loss: $ 149.00

Don’t forget to check out the full coverage of the “California Streaming” event here.

