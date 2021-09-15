How to fix Nintendo Switch if Bluetooth interrupts waking from sleep





Did Nintendo Switch surprise yesterday’s Bluetooth audio update? Did you make your handheld worse instead of better? That’s what happened to me. Instead of inviting me to the magical world of wireless audio, I couldn’t detect the headset repeatedly and make a reliable connection.

To make matters worse, it suddenly took more than 30 seconds to wake the switch from sleep. Given one of Switch’s greatest strengths, it’s a big pain in the buttocks. How can you get back to the game right away?

But after doing a lot of testing, I think I know what’s going on. If you see the same thing, shutting down the switch completely seems to fix it partially.

However, it’s not that simple, so read on for more details.

Nintendo Switch Bluetooth pairing issues

To pair a Bluetooth headset[システム設定]Go to[Bluetoothオーディオ]Scroll down to set the Bluetooth device to pairing mode and switch[デバイスのペアリング]Tap[スイッチ]Select the device when it appears on the screen.

Pair it and your set! If it fails because the device wasn’t ready to pair, it might be okay.Put it in pairing mode again and switch[もう一度検索]Just tap the button.

Two issues: ghost pairing and wake delay

Question 1. However, if the switch is determined to be paired and the pairing fails correctly, the headset is blinking as if it were paired, but the audio is not routed and the paired head. If it doesn’t appear on the switch screen as a set, it can hurt the world. The Switchs process does not fail successfully and you may see any kind of error message later.

From that point on, my switch may not even care about continuing to scan for Bluetooth devices. As soon as you press the scan button, a pop-up message will pop up stating that the Bluetooth audio device cannot be found.

Problem # 2. Also, if you have a ghost pairing issue, it looks like the switch is trying to wake up the Bluetooth audio before waking the screen and controller, which can also cause problems when the switch wakes from sleep. There is sex.

Here’s what the Nintendo Switch looks like when the Bluetooth audio device isn’t paired or remembered: You wake up pretty quickly, right?

However, when I pair the headset with the switch, it disappears immediately. It takes a while for the screen to light up, and the button press to unlock the system is not immediately recognized.

Here’s what happens when the switch fails to properly pair with the standby headset:

So, uh, not only does my Nintendo Switch not work with Bluetooth headphones at the time of the new update, it also takes at least 10 seconds to wake up from sleep. pic.twitter.com/13dUvv41ga

Sean Hollister (@ StarFire2258) September 15, 2021

(Thank you for noticing why this is so, my eyes look scary when they are tapping.)

How to partially fix Nintendo Switch Bluetooth

The switch must be shut down completely. That is, it shuts down the switch completely. I rebooted many times, but it didn’t seem to help.

Tap the power button and wait for a while until the screen turns on. Unpair and forget your Bluetooth device. Press and hold the power button for 4 seconds until you see the power options. Tap the power option to turn off the power. Wait for the beat before turning on the power.Switch again

In some cases, simply turning off the switch fixed the ghost pairing issue (with a 1030 second delay when the system booted) and allowed Bluetooth headset pairing to resume. I was able to pair WyzeBuds Pro on my first attempt. The headset failed to connect at all last night.

However, it still takes years for the switch to wake up again as soon as the initial pairing does not occur and the message that the Bluetooth audio device cannot be found is displayed. Mileage may vary. In critical cases, we are using v2 of the original switch, which has extended battery life.

Some bluetooth devices may simply not work

Also, if the switch is trying to restore the normally known full wakeup speed, you should unpair and forget the Bluetooth device before shutting it down completely. Even if I just unpaired the Bluetooth headset and left it in the Bluetooth menu, I saw a slight delay. The same is true if you shut down first, then unpair, and then forget your headset.

My guess is that the switch will remain on whenever you think it will use the Bluetooth audio feature, but you can force it off by removing these devices and initiating a complete shutdown. ..

We asked Nintendo if these were known issues and if they could be fixed in a future firmware update. Please let us know what you heard.

