Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak wants to get rid of space debris with a new company





Apple’s co-founders plan to bring turmoil to the new industry. It’s a long-standing effort to wipe out dangerous space debris.

Steve Wozniak said in a mysterious tweet on Sunday (September 12th) that he plans to create a “different” private space company. The tweet contained a link to make fun of his planned company called Privateer Space.

Because the company is in stealth mode, little is known about its business model, potential customers, and potential revenue streams. Wozniak, which played a key role in the development of Apple I and many early-stage corporate products, reports a net worth of $ 100 million. As a result, he has the potential to become a large early investor in the business.

The trailer is ambiguous in focus, but intended to impress. The narrator boldly summarizes the company’s vision in a dazzling stock photo of space flight and climate change. “It’s not a race. It’s not a competition or a game. We’re not one person, one company, one country. We’re one planet.” The video states without a clear explanation. ..

Independent reports that at least one Apple will participate. “The company was founded with Alex Fielding, who was a member of the first iMac team and founded the Wheels of Zeus (WoZ) in 2002,” referring to the company that made the wireless location tracker. The report states.

Woz happens to be the nickname for the Wozniak industry. By the way, WOZX, which was first listed on the stock market in 2020, refers to a cryptocurrency company (Efforce) in which Wozniak is also involved.

There’s not much written on the official website, so you’ll have to wait for more information on Privateer Space. Details are said to be announced at the Advanced Maui Optical and Space Surveillance Technologies (AMOS) conference, which is currently being held in Hawaii and will end on Friday (September 17th).

The moment Wozniak enters the space debris industry is interesting as companies such as Space Debris and Amazon plan to launch thousands of satellites for broadband constellations. The plan is to increase the availability of the Internet in remote areas, but the downside is the increased risk of satellite collisions (not to mention the possibility of constant fringes polluting the sky).

In August, a leading European space expert on space debris, Huluis, head of the Space Engineering Research Group at the University of Southampton, UK, said half of satellite-to-satellite “close encounters” or endangered encounters. I mentioned that this is the cause. SpaceX Starlink only. As the number of satellites increases, more dangerous encounters can occur.

The most notorious space debris incident occurred in February 2009. At this time, the Iridium 33 communications satellite in operation shattered after the collision of the non-functional Russian military spacecraft Kosmos-2251. The clash produced an incredible 1,800 traceable debris by next October. Collisions still occur on a regular basis, including a Chinese satellite that was struck and defeated by a Russian rocket in March 2021.

With more than 20,000 space debris in orbit since its launch in 1957, Gizmodo extends the problem of needing a huge solution, perhaps beyond what the current U.S. government can do. I point out that I am doing it.

“Last year, former NASA administrator Jim Bridenstin urged Congress to fund a $ 15 million cleanup mission and tweeted.” In the last two weeks, there have been three high potential links of concern. “Debris is getting worse,” Gizmodo said. “The latest space funding bill that passed the Senate does not secure these funds, but instructed NASA to assess the situation. I have. “

Other space debris cleanup efforts remain in their infancy, despite the bold idea of ​​pulling a problematic part from a laser. That said, startup Astroscale has been conducting small-scale cleanup tests with magnets since its launch in early 2021.

