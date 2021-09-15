



In July, I was hooked on an ongoing project to recreate the tough British High Street with Duke Nukem 3D’s Build Engine. It happened that another developer had more gussets than Greggs at Thatcher’s Techbase, but was already on track with their own harsh retro-colored descent to Thatcher.

Arriving on September 24th, Thatcher’s Tech Base is free of charge for the original Doom (compatible with emulators such as Boom), landing in “The 10th Circle of Hell in England and Northern Ireland” in search of the resurrected Margaret. It is a level pack. Thatcher.

On September 24th, Margaret Thatcher will rise from her grave. Only you can send her back to hell. 3D: Doom Daddy Digital is 𝐓𝐇𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇𝐄𝐑’𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐂𝐇𝐁𝐀𝐒𝐄, new 𝙳𝐒𝐄, new 𝙳𝐒

Fully support online co with some new weapons such as the Trident Launcher and BFG1990, hard from hordes of skin-changed zombies and demons, from parliamentary bunting-covered halls to Thatcher’s own grave. Blow up the upper lip. -op. Surprisingly, Techbase rangling Supergiant’s Hades Demeter and Persephone voice actors to lend vocals to the campaign.

I’m very crazy about this kind of harsh expression of Britain in the game. Honestly look at this strange and moody island rather than the sunlit highlands of Forza Horizon4. Director Jim Purvis even hinted that there would be a painful reference to Limmy’s prominent “If Thatcher Died Hornk” highlight.

Other screens and information can be found on the game’s official website. Thatcher’s Techbase will be released for free on September 24th.

