iPhone 13 is pitch perfect iPhone 12S





Apple had many new features to be announced in the iPhone 13 lineup this week. The iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max have longer battery life, faster A15 Bionic processors, smaller display notches, and upgraded cameras. The Pro model has a 120Hz ProMotion display with a high refresh rate. ..

It’s a great collection of updates, but once you step back, the range begins to look as bad as last year’s repetitive iPhone 12 updates. They have almost the same look as the square design introduced in last year’s model. Apple has taken care not to compare the performance of the new A15 Bionic chip directly with last year’s A14 Bionic, but only with its competitors. Also, there are no major new initiatives like Apple’s MagSafe ecosystem launched last year, and the bottom of the phone shows the same old Lightning port instead of USB-C. It all feels very familiar.

So it’s no wonder that many tech Twitter responded quickly to phone announcements, calling it the iPhone 12S, a minor update to the iPhone 12 last year. This is how Apple named the phone. There was a major update over the year, usually with major design changes, followed by minor revisions that kept the overall look and feel the same, although some internal components and features changed. rice field. The iPhone 3GS, 4S, 5S, 6S, and XS all used this approach. So what has changed?

IPhone 5S with a fingerprint sensor added to Apple’s smartphone. Photo courtesy of Michael Shane / The Verge

Apple has begun to break away from this approach with the iPhone 7 in the 2016s. The iPhone 7 not only broke the cycle by using a design very similar to the previous year’s 6S, rather than a new look (except, of course, without the infamous headphone jack), but of its own. The S model never followed. Instead, the following year, Apple jumped directly to the iPhone 8. This is a minor revision worthy of being called the 7S, and was completely overshadowed by the iPhone X of the year.

Since the iPhone XS in the 2018s, Apple seems to have abandoned the S suffix altogether. Whether you’re offering a major overhaul like the iPhone 12 or a more minor update like the iPhone 13, you’ll get a new number every year.

Of course, Samsung, Apple’s closest competitor in the United States, has been using this approach for years. All subsequent Galaxy S devices have higher numbers than their predecessors, and no one wants to be a company with phones with lower numbers than their rivals. In fact, if Apple had released the iPhone 7S in 2017, it would have been competing with the Samsung Galaxy S8. It’s no wonder Apple jumped directly to 8 and skipped iPhone 9 altogether.

In retrospect, Apple was happy to promote the off-year.

In retrospect, it seems absolutely wild that Apple proudly broadcast that it’s off-year. Unless you’re a smartphone user who wants to get the latest iPhone every year, the S-suffix helped show that the new model contains only minor changes. Don’t worry about this year’s upgrade, everyone, it was an implicit message.

However, in reality, smartphone technology was advancing so rapidly at the time that even minor upgrades could include major new features. The iPhone 3GS was the first iPhone to officially record video in addition to taking pictures, the iPhone 4S introduced the Apples Siri voice assistant to the world, and the 5S was the first iPhone with biometric security (fingerprint sensor). .. All of these are major additions that are taken for granted on modern Apple devices and arrived with the relatively modest fanfare of the S-branded iPhone. The S-branded iPhone has also provided significant camera improvements over the years. The 4S was the first to have an 8-megapixel camera, the 5S added slow-motion video, and the 6S increased the resolution of the rear camera to 12 megapixels. Each year, Apple gave its customers a good reason to upgrade.

The first iPhone with an iPhone 6S, a 12-megapixel camera. Image: The Verge

The smartphone market is now a completely different place. Smartphones are mature and even midrange models provide basically everything that most people really need to do over the phone. Every year you’re told about the latest phone performance upgrades and edge case camera improvements, but that doesn’t change your life altogether.

Consumers are aware. Instead of upgrading to the latest iPhone every year, as of 2019, CNBC reported that as of 2019, US customers had been waiting for phone upgrades on average for more than two years, compared to nearly 28 months in the UK. At the time, all of these numbers were on the rise, and it’s safe to assume that they grew even longer over the next two years. It was also around this time that iPhone sales began to peak, and Apple stopped reporting iPhone sales and instead chose to bundle them into other device categories.

Apple seems to prioritize a larger lineup of devices to appeal to different tastes and prices, rather than focusing on major upgrades. Most recently in 2017, the company sold two flagship phones, the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. The following year we released three (8, 8 Plus, X) and last year we switched to four on the iPhone 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max. It’s no wonder that large-scale overhauls are no longer common, as there are so many form factors to keep updating.

People upgrade much less often than ever before

Unless you really need the latest and greatest technology, there’s not much reason to upgrade every year. That’s a good thing. It’s much more affordable for those who choose to buy a cell phone altogether, and the world is better for the environment. Apple may now be using more recycled materials in their devices, but manufacturing and shipping them in the first place still uses resources.

In this context, it’s not surprising that Apple has changed over time. To get started, we’re working harder to make money outside of hardware, with an ever-wider array of subscription services covering everything from streaming music and video to games and home fitness. If you can’t make money by selling a new iPhone every year, you’re bound to try streaming Ted Lasso’s latest season to make money.

That doesn’t mean Apple has given up on the idea of ​​selling you a new phone every year. It’s far from that. Branding this year’s phone like the iPhone 13 will help Apple more than ever convince customers to upgrade by branding this year’s phone as a whole new range, rather than a more modest update to the iPhone 12. Will be enthusiastic about. .. The slow progress in smartphone technology means that Apple can’t live up to its glory on S-branded devices. Everything needs to be brand new and as exciting as possible.

Yes, this year’s iPhone could be branded as the iPhone 12S and should definitely have been branded. But the smartphone industry has changed, and so has Apple.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/9/15/22675797/iphone-13-12s-upgrade-cycle-iterative-improvements The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos