OpenSea product chief accused of flipping NFTs with insider information





OpenSea, the largest NFT trading market, said today that one of its employees purchased an NFT that could use inside information to be posted on its homepage and could spike in value. An accusation was filed last night against OpenSeas product manager Nate Chastain after a community member announced a suspicious transaction from his wallet. OpenSea CEO Devin Finzer tweeted yesterday that one of his employees bought an item that he knew would appear on the front page before it appeared on the front page. rice field. This is incredibly disappointing. This site expressly prohibits deceptive or operational trading activities in its Terms of Service.

This statement was prompted by a community-led investigation of chastain transactions. On Twitter yesterday, a user named ZuwuTV posted a thread claiming that Chastain bought before introducing NFTs on the front page of the site and sold them to profit when prices went up due to exposure. I posted it. In a thread, ZuwuTV identified a September 14 transaction in which Chastain allegedly sent 5 Ethereum (about US $ 17,000) from a known wallet to an anonymous wallet and sent it to a third account. According to another user, ricefarmer.eth, the account purchased four NFTs by artist Dailydust. One was titled Spectrum Of A Ramenfication Theory, which OpenSea picked up directly shortly thereafter. The account is then alleged to have turned over the NFT for the benefit of about 2 Ethereum and returned the money to Chastains’ original wallet. OpenSea does not use inside information to determine which NFT was traded.

At least we have a blockchain so we know more and can talk about it

When the NFT community covered a Zuwu TVs survey last night, he posted more transactions, suggesting that front-running behavior could have started as early as last month. Using tools such as Wayback Machine and Twitter’s advanced search capabilities, ZuwuTV and other users have indicated that Chastain may have purchased an NFT that works before or immediately after the OpenSea website is updated. rice field. Like other NFT platforms such as Nifty Gateway, the OpenSeas front page is curated manually rather than being determined by an algorithm.

Because Ethereum’s blockchain is transparent, all transactions are permanently recorded in a public ledger, allowing users to follow the money trail back to Chastain’s publicly known account. rice field. All transactions are time stamped to recognize the traded NFT or Ethereum. This transparency has allowed users to protect their communities by discovering historically sophisticated scams. For example, when cyber detective Fedor Linnik discovers that the team behind a $ 1 million female-led project is actually a Russian man.

Over 1,700 NFT collectors and traders attended to discuss the situation on Twitter Spaces at midnight under the title Investigating allegations (with a monocle face emoji at the end). Many praised blockchain’s capabilities and argued that technology enabled a thorough investigation, despite uncertain discoveries. According to NFT trader fungibls, at least because of the existence of blockchain, we know more and can talk about it.

Great words from OpenSea, but we’ve heard them before.

LURK LOVESYOU, one of OpenSeas’ featured artists, said the work was allegedly flipped over by Chastain and he was either unpaid or deliberately not involved in the transaction. He also speculated that he was chosen primarily because he helped OpenSea at an art show but didn’t get heads-up from the site. From an artist’s point of view, Im is just a guy doing artwork and enjoying the NFT space and community. This upset me a bit, he said in a conversation.

As a result of our research, OpenSea has implemented a new policy regarding team members. While introducing or promoting a collection or creator, you cannot buy or sell from the collection or creator. In addition, it is prohibited to purchase or sell NFTs using sensitive information, whether or not it is available on the OpenSea platform.

Chastain did not respond to the request for comment. At the time of writing, Chastain has not yet issued an official statement and OpenSea has not directly named him as an employee involved. Still, despite concerns that allegations raise confidence in OpenSeas’ centralized curation practices, the benefits of Securities and Exchange Commission regulation and community-led regulation, and insider trading of many NFT community members in general, are optimistic. is.

Great words from OpenSea, but we’ve heard them before. This could be a good thing if they follow through, OK Hotshot, a friend of Zuwu TV, who also does blockchain analysis, told The Verge this morning.

We invented anti-insider trading by exploding this. If this were a huge trading company, they would have done a lot to fill the story, added space community member and co-host yuppie.eth last night. Currently working for the best interests of OpenSea customers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/9/15/22676075/opensea-insider-information-nft-trading-nate-chastain The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos