T-Mobile executives miss the Galaxy Note, just like you





Behind the iPhone 13 and in an aggressive new Forever Upgrade plan to sell them, T-Mobile executives are complaining about Samsung’s phones, Fierce Wireless reports. Specifically, their lack.

Peter Osvaldik, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of T-Mobile, said at a BofA Securities Investor event on Tuesday that Samsung lags behind other OEMs by eight balls due to global supply chain issues. He said he was. According to Osvaldik, the problem is that the majority of T-Mobiles customers are Samsung’s most important enthusiasts, and Samsung has abolished the Galaxy Note that its customers just loved, resulting in a shortage of S-series phones. It seems that it has influenced the career.

T-Mobile customers clearly like the Galaxy Note

Despite what Osvaldik said, Samsung hasn’t officially abolished the note yet, skipping the 2021 version to add S-pen support to the Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 3. I’m not sure if Osvaldik reveals Samsung’s secret decision, based on his comments, but I contacted Samsung to find out.

Samsung decided to ignore the good points of Note because it is possible with efforts to make foldable mainstream, but Samsung, like everyone else, is also affected by the global semiconductor shortage. I am. Samsung was reportedly considering shutting down production of the Galaxy S21 Fan Edition (FE) in June, and there were rumors that low-budget A-series phones were experiencing chip issues. In general, it’s difficult to release multiple flagship phones, even in normal years.

T-Mobiles’ comments are proof that Samsung has arrived, and receiving Osvaldik at face value may further confirm that Note is in place.

