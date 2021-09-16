Samsung begins mass production of 90Hz OLED laptop screens





Samsung Display has fulfilled its promise to increase OLED production. The company has started mass production of laptop-sized 90Hz OLED panels. It will be available on several future Asus 14-inch laptops.

Asus Deputy Director YC Chen said in a statement that demand for laptops is steadily increasing as home work and distance learning become new standards. OLED displays use laptops for schools, virtual conferences, video streaming, games and more to meet the diverse needs of consumers.

Samsung Display said in a statement that 90Hz OLED panels offer more options for consumers who want to enjoy high-performance content on their laptops. With our innovative OLEDs, we are a pioneer and market leader in display technology that provides superior image quality.

Samsung Display has not specified a list of partners, but first announced in January that it would soon begin mass production of OLED panels. The company said at the time that OLED panels could best meet the diverse consumer needs of laptops used in telework, online education, video streaming, and gaming.

This is Samsung Display’s first official confirmation that mass production has begun, but this announcement is not surprising to anyone looking at the laptop market. With a few exceptions, OLEDs have been featured primarily in large high-end laptops in recent years, but with recent OEM announcements, they’re soon more common in small, affordable notebooks. Will be. Last month, major manufacturers such as Asus and Lenovo announced a number of OLED laptops in different sizes and prices, many with 90Hz options.

According to Samsung, the new 90Hz panel will be available in the upcoming 14-inch Zenbook (probably Asus Zenbook 14X) and 14-inch Vivobook Pro.

The Zenbook 14X, announced by Asus on September 2, is available in either a 4K OLED HDR display or a 2.8K OLED 90HZ display, with models starting at $ 1,399.99. (This is a jump from Asus’ latest ultra-portable OLED Zenbook, Zenbook 13. The Zenbook 13 features an FHD OLED screen and starts at $ 799.99.)

Asus is also equipped with new OLED panels in many product lines. The ProArtStudioBook 16 OLED and the ProArtStudioBook 16 scheduled for the fourth quarter are one of the first 16-inch laptops with a 4K OLED HDR display. The 14-inch, 15-inch, and 16-inch models in the budget-focused VivoBook line (starting at $ 749.99), like the dual-screen ZenBook Pro Duo 15 and the company’s ultra-lightweight ExpertBook, are also equipped with OLED. Business line.

To keep up, Lenovo also announced a number of OLED notebooks earlier this month (which also uses Samsung OLED panels). IdeaPad Slim 7 Carbon with 90Hz OLED screen will be available in October. It claims that Lenovo will be the lightest 14-inch OLED laptop on the market for just £ 2.37. (This is a QHD + OLED screen, which has a lower resolution than the Zenbook 14X 4K panel). Also planned for October is the 13.3-inch Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5, an OLED Chrome OS tablet with a removable keyboard case. From just $ 429.99, it could be one of the most affordable laptops to date with OLED technology.

