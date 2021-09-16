LG’s ridiculous direct-view LED TV is 325 inches, the best at $ 1.7 million





LG

Pass that Aston Martin Valhalla. Swipe left on your diamond-studded iPhone. Don’t worry about that understated two-bedroom tract home, optimistic within San Francisco’s commute distance. What’s Really Worth Your Next Million Dollars? TV set.

In addition to TVs, there are also LG’s 325-inch, 8K resolution direct-view LEDs. The concept is similar to Samsung’s The Wall and Sony’s Crystal LED. A large screen consisting of millions of LEDs. These types of very expensive TVs are fundamentally different from standard LED TVs, they are (much) larger in size, have better image quality, and can be more expensive.

Like standard TVs, LG’s DV LED Home Cinema Display is available in a variety of sizes (108-325 inches) and resolutions (HD-8K). However, unlike most TVs, it is available in the same size and in different resolutions. Read on to find out why it’s interesting and why DVLEDs are generally interesting beyond their huge size and price.

LG Little LED = Huge TV

Let’s back up a little. All modern televisions are somehow illuminated by light emitting diodes. In most cases, it is a series of hundreds or thousands of small LEDs located at or behind the edge of the LCD screen. It is the LCD that actually creates the image, and the LEDs only create the light. Color filters, or increasingly frequent quantum dots, create the specific colors needed for TV images. OLED TVs are slightly different, with organic (ie carbon-containing) LEDs directly visible, creating colors in different ways.

MicroLED, like Samsung’s The Wall and Sony’s CrystalLED, is a type of direct-view LED TV. You’re looking at the LEDs correctly-you don’t need an LCD layer-and those LEDs produce light, color, and the entire image. This is much more difficult than you might think, as the number of LEDs involved is so large.

A standard 4K TV has 8,294,400 pixels (3,840×2,160). To create a TV color, each pixel needs red, green, and blue sub-pixels, so you actually need three times that (24,883,200). Traditional LCD TVs, also known as “LED” TVs, have that number of pixels in the LCD layer, but with far fewer LEDs. Even mini LED TVs with far more LEDs than traditional LCD LED TVs have thousands of LEDs instead of millions.

LG

This is not only because LEDs are relatively expensive, but they also require far more power than any other part of the television. Therefore, 24 million of them consume much more energy than, for example, hundreds.

Making LEDs small enough and efficient enough was the goal of all major TV brands, not to mention dozens of competing small businesses I’ve never heard of. Their collective success is why they have already seen mini LED TVs with striking brightness and contrast, and wall-sized Micro LED TVs. Bring us to LG’s DV LED.

What is LG DV LED?

Direct view LED is a refreshing and self-explanatory name. The LED is displayed directly. But is it really a MicroLED, like Samsung and Sony wall-sized TVs? it depends.

LG told CNET, “All 0.9mm COB LED package-type DVLED Extreme Home Cinema displays use MicroLED.”

The number 0.9mm represents the pixel pitch. This is the distance from the center of one pixel to the next, including not only the size of the pixel, but also the space between them. LG’s DV LED lineup has a minimum pixel pitch of 0.9mm, found on a variety of 81-325 inch models, with resolutions of 2K-8K (these are models with MicroLED). Models with 1.2mm and 1.5mm pixel pitches are also available. The LEDs used in these versions are certainly small, but they are clearly not enough to qualify as Micro LEDs.

Read more: MicroLED has the potential to replace OLED as the next ultimate TV technology.The mechanism is as follows

DVLEDs come in a variety of screen sizes and resolutions.

LG

These numbers are important because of the counterintuitive characteristics of all direct-view LED technologies. There is a lower limit to the size of a direct-view LED display. Currently, there is a limit to how close pixels can be. This applies not only to LG’s DVLED, but also to Samsung and Sony technologies. That’s why, at least for now, all of these TVs are wall-sized.

The smallest LG DV LED home cinema display is 108 inches diagonal. With a pixel pitch of 1.2mm, this means HD resolution, or “2K” as LG calls it. Interestingly, LG includes BTU specifications as well as heaters and air conditioners. Remember that LEDs produce not only light but also heat in just the right proportions, for example, incandescent bulbs. Therefore, in this case, they specify 108 inches, which outputs 6,288 BTUs per hour. Oh yeah, in the worst case, it can be used as a space heater if it gets chilly while sleeping in a pile of money.

If you prefer 4K, sizes range from 163 to 393 inches. You can also run a dual 2K or dual 4K version with a 32: 9 aspect ratio for watching two or more programs side by side. I absolutely use it to watch TV on one side of the screen and play games on the other side.

The cool $ 1.7 million 8K version is 325 inches diagonal. It weighs with just one Mazda Miata. Outputs 56,592 BTU of toast. I think this is slightly less than the full throttle Falcon 9. Hope you have a decent HVAC, or at least some athletic serfs with palm leaves.

You see, Timmy, your inheritance!

LG and still …

Joking aside, I would like to clarify two things. For one, this isn’t really a “big TV”. So, yes, it’s actually a projector replacement. Getting images over 100 inches right now with a projector is fairly easy and cheap. What’s not easy, basically impossible, is to get a projector that looks great in a bright room. LG claims that most sizes of DV LEDs output about 1,200 knits. This is similar to the brightness of today’s (much smaller) midrange to high-end televisions, and is many times brighter than regular projectors.

OK, yeah, I’ll do this.

LG

Also, this is the future. It’s not a $ 1.7 million TV (I hope), but a direct-view display. OLED is the beginning, but like MicroLED and DVLED, we are also considering direct-view quantum dots and QD / OLED hybrids. LCDs will eventually disappear, or at least be completely driven to the low end of the market.

Will there be a 65-inch 4K DV LED someday? Perhaps, but more likely, there are some variations of technology that LG has achieved for what they could understand by making today’s DV LED displays.

In addition to covering television and other display technologies, Jeff offers photo tours of cool museums and locations around the world, including nuclear submarines, giant aircraft carriers, medieval castles, and airplane graveyards.

His achievements are on Instagram, and his travel video series can be followed on YouTube. He also wrote a best-selling science fiction novel about city-sized submarines with asequel.

