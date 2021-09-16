Internal documentation fully reveals Apple Watch Series 7 details: weight, connectivity, and more





The newly surfaced internal Apple documentation reveals details about Apple Watch Series 7, including weight, connectivity, and internal components. A comparison document that Apple hasn’t shared with its customers shows that the watch includes a new S7 system in its package, but maintains the same CPU and speed as the Series 6 S6 chip.

Meet S7 as well as S6

Last night, developer Stephen Troughton-Smith discovered that the Apple Watch Series 7 has exactly the same CPU as the Apple Watch Series 6. This document confirms the details. The difference is that it simply brands what Apple doesn’t really promote.

Apple calls the new Series 7 SiP the S7 chip. The CPU remains the same, but some other small components may actually have been modified to accommodate larger displays.

Series 7 weight

Other details such as the weight of each model are also included in the documentation. Apple has not yet published this information on apple.com.

The aluminum Apple Watch Series 7 weighs 32.0g / 38.8g compared to last year’s 30.5g / 36.4g. Stainless steel watches are significantly heavier, weighing 42.3g / 51.5g compared to last year’s 39.7g / 47.1g. Titanium series 7 models weigh 37.0g / 45.1g compared to last year’s 34.6g / 41.3g

According to the documentation, Series 7 has the same speakers as Series 6, but is 50% larger than Series 3. Series 7 has the same Bluetooth 5.0 components, the same U1 chip, the same 32 GB of storage, and the same international emergency calling capabilities.

You can download the document yourself using the Dropbox link in the tweet below. Please note that Apple states at the end of the document that all specifications are “subject to change without notice.”

Apple Watch Series 7 has no release or pre-order dates since the second half of this fall.

Want to trade in your old Apple Watch in anticipation of something new? Check out our complete guide on how to trade in your Apple Watch for the latest prices from trade-in partners.

