Holy Demands Google Answers About Pro Life Censorship





US Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) Sent a letter to Google CEO Sundar Pichai asking him to explain why ads posted by Live Action and Choose Life Marketing appear to have been censored.

Choose Life Marketing, a Missouri company, works with pregnancy resource centers across the country by developing and distributing online advertising detailing the women’s health services offered by the center. Recently, when trying to run client ads in the Washington, DC metropolitan area, Choose Life Marketing noticed that these ads weren’t running even though Google qualified them. rice field. Exacerbating the problem, pro-life advocacy group Live Action yesterday reported that the ad was similarly disapproved by Google, proposing a broader targeting pattern on the Google side.

When Senator Holy talked to Mark Zuckerberg on a similar issue in September 2019, there was prejudice on the part of content reviewers in this area, especially when a group of professional life activists like live-action was involved. I acknowledged the danger. However, if your company’s behavior is any sign, those concerns have not been addressed. Rather, your company seems to have begun to take a page from the Progressive Left Playbook and target it to hate pregnancy resource centers and pro-life activist organizations. This isn’t the first time political considerations have influenced your company’s decision to qualify for advertising.

Among other questions, Senator Holy asked Pichai to explain why ads for Choose Life Marketing clients in the DC area didn’t show up online and why the Live Actions ad campaign was suddenly disapproved by Google.

Read the full letter here or below.

Sundar PichaiChief Executive Officer Google, LLC1600 Amphitheater ParkwayMountain View, CA 94043

Dear Pichai:

Choose Life Marketing is a Missouri company that works with pregnancy resource centers across the country. In particular, Choose Life Marketing helps these groups create and distribute online ads detailing the women’s health services they offer, including free pregnancy tests. However, in line with Google’s stated policy, Choose Life Marketing will not serve ads using keywords related to abortion acquisition.

Recently, when trying to run a client’s ad in the Washington, DC metropolitan area, Choose Life Marketing noticed that these ads weren’t running even though Google had designated them as ads. I did. To make matters worse, Choose Life Marketing couldn’t get an explanation from your company. In particular, even a rough survey reveals many examples of planned parent-child relationships that, contrary to Google’s stated policy, advertise directly to Internet users to provide abortion.

All of this is alarming enough in and of itself, and the situation continues to worsen. In particular, Lila Rosepresident of the pro-life organization LiveAction reported on September 14 that your company unplugged the LiveActions advertising campaign, citing the Google Ads policy.

When talking to Mark Zuckerberg on a similar issue in September 2019, he risked prejudice on the part of content reviewers in this area, especially when involved groups of professional life activists like Live Action. I admitted. However, if your company’s behavior is any sign, those concerns have not been addressed. Rather, your company seems to have begun to take a page from the Progressive Left Playbook and target it to hate pregnancy resource centers and pro-life activist organizations.

This isn’t the first time political considerations have influenced your company’s decision to qualify for advertising. In the summer of 2020, under pressure from the mysterious Partisan organization Digital Hate Countermeasures Center, Google threatens to remove its conservative website, Federalist, from its Google Ads platform, based on the content of the comments section. Did. The same thing seems to be happening here.

Therefore, please provide the answer to the following question to my office as soon as possible.

Why are my Choose Life Marketing client ads in the DC area not showing online even though I have been designated as eligible? Why was the live-action ad campaign suddenly disapproved by Google? What percentage of ads created by Crisis Pregnancy Centers, anti-abortion advocacy groups, and the companies that work with them are considered ineligible for delivery on the Google Platform? How did Google executives and other leaders contact abortion advocacy groups last month? It’s widely reported that active internal executives of progressive employees are active within Google, causing a fierce backlash against employees who don’t share these views. What steps did Google take to ensure that ad eligibility decisions weren’t affected by employee prejudice?

We look forward to your reply.

From the bottom of my heart

US Senator Josh Hawley

