Get SKAN Postback Data from Google Ads – Help Center





Summary: Allows Google to share the iOS postback content of the SKAdNewtork (SKAN) app with AppsFlyer.

Get SKAN postback data from Google Ads

Best practice when working with multiple ad network partners is to set it up in AppsFlyer. By doing so, the SKAN performance metrics for all ad network partners will be enhanced with other metrics such as cost and made available through the AppsFlyer platform.

Scope of SKAN reports by Google Ads

Google Ads shares the iOS SKAN postback aggregates received with AppsFlyer in the context of iOS app campaigns. These postbacks represent installations from multiple channels such as displays and YouTube, but SKAN does not currently support web-> app tracking, so it usually excludes most searches. AppsFlyer decodes the postback and then updates the SKAN dashboard and reports (including the postback raw data report). Impact of iOS 14.5 on SRN reports

Consideration:

Upon receiving the iOS postback, Google will use the ad serving signal to determine the last click time. However, AppsFlyer considers click time to be installation time. This can make a difference between the AppsFlyer dashboard and the Google dashboard.

Due to the click reporting method used by Google and the fact that Google updates the data retroactively daily, AppsFlyer retrieves the data for the last 8 days and displays the installation with the last click before the installation date. For example, a click on July 1st can be reported to AppsFlyer on July 8th. AppsFlyer will display this installation as of July 1st. This affects the report as follows:

Aggregated reports and dashboards are updated retroactively. Raw data reports do not change retroactively. The data (provided via the data locker) will be delivered to the folder according to the date Google provided the data to AppsFlyer (data arrival date).Set up interoperability

To set up interoperability with Google Ads, you need to complete the following sections.

Send Decoded Postback to Google Ads Allow Google Ads to Share SKAN Data with AppsFlyer

Allows Google Ads to share SKAN data with AppsFlyer. Otherwise, the AppsFlyerSKAN dashboard will not show the SKAN installation due to Google Ads.

To give Google Ads permission to share SKAN data with AppsFlyer:

The following steps must be performed by the advertiser, the agency, or both. With AppsFlyer,[構成]>[統合パートナー]Go to. Select Google Ads.[SKAN]Go to the tab.

If you see a message that is temporarily unavailable, it almost always means that your ad blocker is active. In that case, disable the ad blocker and reload the page. If not, please contact AppsFlyer Support.

Click Google Ads Login. You’ll need to log in to Google Ads using your account’s admin user role. If your Google account is associated with multiple apps, once you log in, all apps will be approved. In other words, you don’t have to approve each app. Follow the instructions in the user interface. In some cases, you may be asked to give AppsFlyer permission to manage AdWords campaigns. In that case, you need to enable the permission. Rest assured that the campaign settings will not change.

Verify that you can see the status of the accounts that are waiting to sync. This message will continue until you retrieve data from Google Ads (up to 24 hours). Wait until UTC 02:00 or later the next day, and then verify that the status changes to active. The SKAN dashboard is updated daily by 08:00 UTC. Note! As mentioned in the considerations section, Google can update your data back eight days. Read about the difference in measurement.Additional Information Measurement and Timing Differences Between AppsFlyer and Google Ads Troubleshooting, Mismatches, Frequently Asked Questions

