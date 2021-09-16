After suing Uber, Googles Waymo subleases office space from Uber





The sublease boom of companies in the COVID era paired strange buddies as self-driving car company Waymo leased empty office space from Uber, who had previously tried to sue for oblivion.

In the early days of the self-driving car war, when Uber seemed to like to complete this elusive technology first, Google spun out its own self-driving car division called Waymo in late 2016. .. A series of events we called Waymo’s problem, Uber, poached Google engineer Anthony Levandowski infamously. He stole a large amount of corporate secrets on his way out. Uber had to dismiss him as this led to a proceeding from Google, which turned into a criminal accusation against Levandowski. Uber was eventually forced to cough $ 245 million to settle the proceedings and stopped tracking self-driving cars after actually killing a person.

Lewandowdski was sentenced to 18 months in prison, but Trump apparently pardoned him in January, ending the terrible case.

But now we have a very counter-intuitive Chapter 3. Chronicle reports that Waymo is subleasing down-down office space from Uber. Bloomberg states that this is 48,000 square feet on 555 Market Street (where protests are frequent, not the Uber headquarters on 1455 Market Street). This is a drop in the bucket across the space Uber is trying to unload, with SF Business Times fixed at 700,000 square feet.

As I was growing my team in San Francisco, I built and deployed a Waymo Driver, built and deployed a Waymo driver that supports both cars and trucks, and was responsible for Waymo’s trucks and perceptions (yes, his). (Title) Boris Sofman said in a statement. This new space will support not only business expansion in San Francisco, but also global business.

This is a rare recent case where a large, highly leveraged company actually found a subletter, as Cushman & Wakefield estimates that nearly 10% of science fiction office space is currently in sublease blocks. And there aren’t many takers! The average San Franciscan would want Uber to lose his shirt rather than successfully sublease. It’s a defensive stance. But every degree of action back downtown may be the last small business to see a full recovery, not for Cushman, Wakefield, and the real estate baron of the world’s businesses, cafes, restaurants, and retail in the financial district. It’s encouraging for the vendors, if they can take that long.

