New York has been named the most innovative climate technology nation in the United States and a new report has been released





AES has designated New York as the most innovative energy technology state in the United States

A sub-sector of energy and climate technology supported by US incubators and accelerators due to the WordCloud frequency distribution.

Empowering Impact 2021-A study of all incubators and accelerators in US energy and climate technology

The American Energy Society has completed a survey of all incubators and accelerators and has determined that New York is the state of the most dynamic climate technology in the United States.

New York may not generally be considered the epicenter of the energy sector like Houston, but New York’s impact and impact on energy and climate technology innovation is clearly invincible. “

— Eric J. Vettel, PhD, President, AES

Palo Alto, Calif., September 15, 2021 / EINPresswire.com/-The American Energy Society has completed a two-year study of all US incubators and energy and climate technology accelerators, and has determined that New York is the most common. bottom.Dynamic and innovative state of the United States

The world’s energy sector is in the early stages of a revolution, with the greatest scientific, engineering and political changes in human history and next-generation energy and climate technologies being developed today. The American Energy Society has identified 387 active incubators and accelerators to foster next-generation energy and climate start-ups in all US states, District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico.

This report is based on a comprehensive survey of all well-thought-out programs that promote energy and climate technology innovation, except universities and government agencies. After that, extensive interviews were conducted with program managers and industry leaders.

Studies show that the scope and scale of energy and climate technology innovation extends to many sub-sectors, with 73% of all resources (talents, capital, programs) concentrated in clean technology and the rest fossil fuels. It is believed to be evenly distributed. , Food and agriculture, water, infrastructure, and built environment. The study confirmed the general assumption that California and Massachusetts are very active centers of energy and climate technology innovation, but it also gained new insights. Oregon and New Orleans are the epicenters of lesser-known innovation, while Hawaii, Boulder and Alaska are highly productive.

Perhaps most surprisingly, New York has taken the lead as the most dynamic state for energy innovation. Unlike the dense innovation pockets of California and Massachusetts, New York has vibrant, productive accelerators and incubators throughout the state. From Urban Futures Labs to Promoting a Sustainable City in New York City, to Binghamton and Cornell Labs Bench to NYPA Pilot Deployment. In addition, Climate Week NYC (September 20-26, 2021) will bring together stakeholders at an annual event that can only be hosted by the “City That Never Sleeps”. What is the key to New York’s success? The New York State Energy Research and Development Agency (NYSERDA) is a public interest corporation with a deep pocket and extensive network dedicated to energy conversion.

