Google recognizes Naspioneer for Hispanic Heritage Month





While surfing the web today, you may have noticed that Google Doodle is a Latin American nurse. To celebrate Hispanic Cultural Heritage Month, the tech giant today honored Ildaura Murillo-Rohde, a Panama-American nurse and educator who helped establish the National Hispanic Nurses Association (NAHN).

According to Google, “Dr. Murillo-Rohde devoted his life to improving the quality of care in the undervalued community while developing the skills to do the same for other Hispanic nurses.”

Murillo-Rohde was born in 1920 to a family of medical professionals in Panama and moved to San Antonio, Texas in 1945. In San Antonio, Texas, few nurses understood the language and culture of primarily Hispanic patients. “Murillo-Rohde has embarked on a lifelong mission to develop the most useful nursing workforce for the growing American Hispanic community,” Google reported.

After earning a PhD from New York University in 1971, Murillo-Rohde began an effort to “identify the underestimation of marginalized groups in the medical community as a national problem.” She helped launch an organization now known as NAHN and served as the first chairman.

Adriana Nava, the current president of NAHN, has taken part in Google’s honor. “We are deeply honored to be an organization she founded as part of her heritage to start Hispanic Cultural Heritage Month,” Nava told Medscape Medical News. The celebration begins today and lasts until October 15.

Nava welcomed the national attention that Google’s honor brings to the organization, saying that “the inequality continues to be seen across the country.”

Ernest Grant, the black president of the American Nurses Association, reiterated that feeling. In the Year of Global Nurses, Google’s honor recognizes profession-represented color and diversity nurses, along with greater efforts to end racism, he told Medscape Medical News. rice field. “We should represent those who serve. Dr. Murillo Lord is a prime example. She celebrated and embraced Hispanic and Latin roots and paved the way for others.”

In addition to working at NAHN, Google raises cultural awareness as a psychiatric nurse, faculty member, professor, and dean, and speaks of its honor on its website. The American Academy of Nursing has honored many of the achievements of physicians in its prestigious fellowship as one of the highest nursing honors in the United States. NAHN also recognizes the first president of the Dr. Ildaura Murillo-Rohde Scholarship and Dr. Ildaura Murillo-Rohde Award for Education Excellence by Hispanic Register Donors.

