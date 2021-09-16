Innovation and technology advances and increasing demand in emerging markets





Dublin, September 15, 2021 / PRNewswire /-The “Global Machine Tool Markets” report has been added to the offerings at ResearchAndMarkets.com.

The global machine tool market will retain a market value of US $ 69,855.2 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US $ 95,169.1 million by 2027. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. The machine tool market size was 4,374.68 thousand tons in 2020.

Machine tools are machines for handling metals and hard materials. This is usually done by techniques such as boring, cutting, shearing, grinding, and other forms of deformation. Favorable government regulations and policies for manufacturing, as well as increased demand in emerging markets, are also expected to boost market growth. In addition, advances in machine tool technology are expected to boost market growth.

Growth influencers:

Government regulations and policies favorable to the manufacturing industry

Globally, most countries have favorable government regulations and policies for manufacturing safe products. For example, India’s regulatory framework is supported by three government agencies: the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, the Indian Standards Authority, and the Ministry of Labor and Employment.

The country also has favorable policies such as the 2009 National Policy on Work Safety, Health and the Environment and the 2016 National Capital and Financial Policy. These help set safety, health and environmental standards and compliance. It also helps promote exports, increase domestic production, improve technology, standardize machinery and equipment by adopting ISO, reduce substandard imports by standardization, and develop skills.

All of these factors support manufacturing and drive market growth.

Increased demand in emerging markets

Machine tool demand comes primarily from manufacturers of primary and intermediate products. Major user industries include capital goods, durable consumer goods, and automobiles. The intermediate goods industry includes ball and roll bearings, automotive components, and electronic components. Most of these industries are located in emerging countries, especially China and India. This is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Segment overview:

The machining center segment has the largest share of the market, about 20%. The milling machine segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR due to the favorable expansion of the metalworking process industry around the world, boosting demand for milling machines.

The CNC machine tool segment held the largest market share due to growing demand from manufacturing companies for product innovation and increased productivity. The traditional machine tool segment is also expected to grow significantly.

The automotive segment is expected to have the largest market share. Increasing adoption in the automotive sector of the integration of technologies such as the Internet of Things, robotics and artificial intelligence is expected to contribute to market growth. The industrial sector is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.5%.

The Dealer & Distributor segment has the largest market share. Above all, Absolute Machine Tools, Inc. The presence of numerous dealers and distributors, such as Ellison Technologies and Ellison Technologies, is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

Due to the presence of emerging economies such as China and India with initiatives such as Made in China 2025 and India, the Asia-Pacific region has the largest market share of approximately 54% in the global market. In addition, the expanding construction sector in the region is also expected to boost market growth.

The European region is expected to hold the second largest market share due to increased demand for machine tools from industries such as oil and energy, automotive and aerospace and defense. In addition, North America is expected to grow significantly.

The cumulative market share of the 16 major players is close to 31%. These market players are engaged in partnerships, new product launches, mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their market presence. For example, in August 2020, Chiron Group acquired Mecatis SA, a company that handles small, precision machining centers used in the medical, watchmaking, microengineering and jewelry industries.

Overview of the global machine tool market

Industry value chain analysis

Material Provider Manufacturer Distributor End User (Downstream Buyer)

Industry outlook

Largest machine tool manufacturer Manufacturing cost analysis Labor cost analysis Business cost structure analysis

PESTLE analysis

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market dynamics and trends

Main trends

Growth driver

Machine Tool Innovation and Technological Advances Increasing Demand in Emerging Markets

Restraint / Challenge

Improved performance of alternative products

chance

Market growth and outlook

Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (US $ Mn), 2017-2027 Market Volume Estimates and Forecasts (Units), 2017-2027 Price Analysis

Assessing the impact of Covid-19 on market growth trends

Company Profile

Ace Micromatic Group AMADA Co., Ltd. CHIRON Group SE Dalian Machine Tools Group Corporation DMG MORI Doosan Machine Tools Co. Ltd. Electronica Hitech Engineering Pvt. Ltd. FFG European & American Holdings GmbH Georg Fischer Ltd.

