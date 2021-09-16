NYC is bad for the infamous technology. Can the next mayor change that?





The pandemic has challenged the technical capabilities of local and state governments across the country, but perhaps in the unprecedented deployment of public services, many of the 9 million inhabitants rely on government technology. Not as much as New York City was forced to do so.

The latest test took place this week when hundreds of thousands of public school students returned to the classroom. Prior to the critical day, Mayor Bill de Blasio and other city officials repeatedly assured the family that all potential safety concerns and logistical issues had been resolved. However, around 7:30 am, the family discovered that the important health checks that all students had to complete before entering school were not working.

The website of the Ministry of Education, which has been used face-to-face since September last year, was restored at 8:45 am, but the damage has already occurred. Hundreds of thousands of students and their parents lined up longer than usual across the five districts when school managers scrambled to hand out paper health forms. At Brooklyn Technical High School, a line wrapped the block.

My son just dropped him off to school and was told to complete an online health check on arrival. Of course, the amount of simultaneous entries crashed the site and the teacher was scrambled to print the form. @ DOEChancellor Why don’t you let them do this sooner?

— Michael Lambert, also known as Thats Mr. Boomer 2U (@Mezikenyc) September 13, 2021

The website crash on Monday was another amazing example of how city technology can struggle to even develop a basic website. It’s not a new phenomenon, but as the coronavirus crisis increases the interaction between New Yorkers and government technology and more people become accustomed to user-friendly applications created by big tech giants like Amazon, the drawbacks increase. It has become clear. , Apple and Google.

De Blasio later said he didn’t know the cause of the crash, but speculated why. “Overload is the obvious answer,” he told reporters at a press conference in the morning. “Because you are talking about millions of children and all their families checking at once.”

Observers, both experts and non-experts, moaned at the mayor’s defense, arguing that city officials should have expected a surge in traffic.

Who could have predicted that one million students returning to school would crash the DOE health check site? Shocked, I tell you!

— Jody Drezner Alperin (@dramagal) September 13, 2021

“Everyone says that modern cloud infrastructure and architectural mechanics have all sorts of great features that can be used to keep very simple websites like health check websites down. Let’s do it. ” Josh Mendelsohn, a managing partner of the hangar, based in New York City and founding and launching a technology company that works with the government.

Asked to explain why the site crashed on Monday, DOE didn’t provide details, but said “steps have been taken to prepare for increased health check traffic.” Authorities downplayed the case, saying the health diagnostic tool went down “for a short time” for 45 minutes.

For many, glitches were a sign of a bigger problem.

“We are not where we should be,” said Robert Holden, a Queens city council member who chairs the council’s technical committee. He added that Monday’s DOE health check site crash was “natural.”

One of the worst technical stumbling blocks occurred in January, when city residents considering vaccination reservations had to switch between two different state and city vaccine reservation systems. The city process was chosen to require multiple time-consuming sign-ups, which can be particularly difficult to navigate for the elderly, who are the very population in need of the most urgent shots. understood.

Due to this turmoil, Airbnb’s 31-year-old software engineer, Huge Ma, created a reputable website called TurboVax that puts together all available appointments and publishes information on Twitter.

“In an ideal world, we don’t rely on volunteers to do that,” says Ma.

Like everyone else, he supported the mayor’s speculation that Texnuff was caused by an overload on DOE’s servers. He also supported the idea that such problems are easy to solve today.

I just respect the government IT team (working hard during difficult times), but I have to expect a basic level of service. Asking for a direct link to the appropriate vax site is not something we all should insist on https://t.co/OgJ1CJgRtb

— TurboVax (@turbovax) April 6, 2021

Public technology has stumbled like these and has received a lot of attention, but this summer, even more, after a hacker broke into the Legal Department’s computer network, which included sensitive police evidence, medical data, and city official files. Troublesome technology vulnerabilities have surfaced. According to the New York Times, the agency did not employ multi-factor authentication, a common safeguard used by many companies to protect information.

There are many reasons why government technology lags behind private sector technology. That is, bureaucracy, the need for legislative approval, and the budgeting process that is not keeping up with the speed of innovation.

Holden acknowledged the De Blasio administration for making some progress under Jessica Tissue, Commissioner of the Information and Technology Communications Agency, an agency with an annual budget of over $ 700 million. During the pandemic, Tissue was called in to overhaul the city’s original vaccine reservation system, developed by the Ministry of Health, along with a list of other crisis-related tasks. She is currently overseeing the construction of a city with 5G coverage, a fifth-generation wireless network that is expected to allow mobile phone users to connect to stronger and faster services.

A Tisch spokesman did not respond to the interview request and instead introduced questions to the mayor’s office and the Ministry of Education.

The mayor’s spokesperson, Laura Feyer, has issued a statement defending the administration’s record. From scratch to building a new system to connect New Yorkers to vaccines, adapting urban infrastructure to remote work, and strengthening 311 the administration is consistently above. To tackle our most pressing challenges head-on. We look forward to continuing to modernize our IT infrastructure, expanding broadband and 5G to more New Yorkers and building a fair recovery for all New Yorkers.

But experts say the city is still scratching the surface when it comes to technology adoption. Even widely acclaimed websites like 311 launched under Mayor Michael Bloomberg in 2003 couldn’t evolve by incorporating new tools like GPS tracking.

“It was best-in-class at the time, but nothing has happened since then,” said Mendelson in the hangar. “It’s really shocking. Why can’t I enter 311 based on my location without having to worry about what the closest intersection is first?”

Holden is already looking ahead to De Blasio and the new mayor, who will take office in January. “Any next mayor must understand that technology can make life in New York City much easier for everyone,” he said.

That person is most likely Eric Adams, a Democratic mayoral candidate. Former police officer and computer science major Adams, famous for launching CompStat, a database policing tool, often talked about the city’s need to leverage technology. During the period of Primary, he proposed a plan to create My City. It’s a single digital platform that gives New Yorkers access to all city services, such as invoice-like one-stop shopping, from children’s public school grades to meal benefits and other city programs. .. Introduced in June by Holden.

At a Javits Center meeting, mainly attended by executives on Monday, a very favorable mayoral candidate said he by proposing to have the city create a single job application for the unemployed New Yorker. Expanded the digital plan of. “I swear to be part of this unprecedented effort to grow the city and get New Yorkers back to work,” he said.

However, Adams does not explain the steps to take to achieve these online services, such as overhauling the city’s IT department, contracting with external companies, and appointing technicians.

Campaign spokesman Evan Thies asked for comment, saying the plan is currently being put together.

Among other candidates running for mayor at the Primary, Art Chang, a technology entrepreneur and former city official, has the most detailed technical plan, including the creation of a new government transformation agency to lead the development of customer-centric technology. is created. Pass the Digital Bill of Rights, which establishes the protection and terms of use for all city website users.

In a telephone interview on Tuesday, he rattled the list of examples, claiming that the city hall often missed the bigger and more powerful points of technology.

“Do you need more responsive services? Do you need a more reliable medical system? Want to be able to speed up relief and benefit payments for underserved people? More equitable Do you want to run in? Want to know? What is the crime? “He said. “Well, these are all technology-based.”

For Mr. Chan, who said he was “sick” of the collapse of the DOE website, he was at risk of the city’s repeated technological failures rather than consumer dissatisfaction.

“Unless we solve this problem, we are implicitly eroding people’s trust in democracy,” he said. “How can I trust the government if government services don’t work?”

