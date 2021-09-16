



Beijing, September 15, 2021 / CNW /-Innovation is often seen as an urgent issue in China, and efforts must be made in this regard to promote quality development in all areas.

This message, visited over Xi Jinping China for two days the Chinese northwest of Sha Anzai Ministry of the President, energy, ecosystem conservation, education, has been emphasized at the time that emphasized the high development of innovation and quality in people’s lives.

Innovation, the most pressing challenge

Science and technology innovation is the most pressing challenge, and efforts need to be accelerated to achieve breakthroughs in key and core technologies, Xi visited a chemical company on Monday to consume China’s coal industry. And emphasized learning about development.

According to Xi, the coal chemical industry needs to transform into a high-end, diversified, low-carbon industry as a sector with great potential and prospects.

So far, coal is the primary energy consumption in China. Given this situation, Xi said the industry’s green, low-carbon development path is essential to the country’s mission to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. Diverse and low carbon.

Ecosystem conservation, balance between humans and nature

Once famous for the endless highlands of the loess due to land erosion on the banks of the Yellow River, the Loess Plateau is now changing color due to the tireless planting activities of the locals.

Among them, the high oxygen village is known as a model for ecosystem conservation. During the trip to the village, Xi confirmed the efforts of the villagers, emphasizing the need to integrate ecosystem governance with the development of unique local businesses.

The Chinese president firmly implements the concept that “clear water and lush mountains are irreplaceable assets” and seeks ways to achieve coordinated development of ecology and economy, and harmony between humans and nature. He said he had to.

The story continues

Education that is the basis of national rejuvenation

Xi further explained the basic role of education during his visit to Suide’s middle school on Tuesday.

According to him, the purpose of education is to improve the overall quality of people in order to increase the degree of social civilization of the people, achieve cultural trust and increase the creative vitality of the people.

He emphasized the importance of reform in the education sector and called for efforts to develop young people with moral foundations, intellectual and physical abilities, and aesthetics that can contribute to society.

Meanwhile, the Chinese president also needs to urge schools to strengthen their key role in education and improve the quality of education altogether, while reducing the burden of excessive homework and off-campus tutoring for students. Said.

Folk art, an irreplaceable property of the Chinese people

Xi thanked the local efforts to protect and inherit traditional culture while touring the exhibition hall of Suide’s local intangible cultural heritage.

Keeping in mind that Suide is one of the important origins of the Les culture with its intangible cultural heritage and abundant resources of traditional folk crafts, folk crafts are a valuable asset of the Chinese state and maintain its history. Emphasizing the importance of protecting folk crafts because it is essential to build a socialist country with heritage and great cultural strength.

He called for creative transformation and development of traditional culture in order to better connect it with modern life and meet the ever-increasing needs of those seeking a better life.

