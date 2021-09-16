Google has added automation options to its display ads to counter data collection restrictions





Google aims to help advertisers maximize their advertising results, even if they can’t collect as much user insights as they used to, by adding automation options to their display advertising process.

Google display ads already have some automatic targeting options, and the Google system systematically understands what each user is likely to react to before uploading creatives and listings. It can be optimized for different audiences. Currently, Google is trying to add more control over these automation elements.

As explained by Google:

With the new display campaign experience, you can choose your preferred level of automation for bidding, creatives, and your audience, giving you all the reach and performance you’ve ever had. The smooth setup process gives you the choice of either automation or pre-control, giving you the flexibility to change your automation choices at any time without creating a new campaign.

Basically, the new process integrates Google’s smart display campaigns and regular display creation into one flow. This provides more ways to automate certain elements of the process that use ad targeting, or automation.

In addition to this, Google will add optimized targeting for display campaigns and provide display advertisers with additional automated audience targeting options.

Previously it was only available for smart display campaigns. This is an easier option to reach a new and relevant audience. In short, it helps drive impressions, clicks, or conversions to reach your goals.

Over time, automated ad targeting systems have become smarter and often deliver better results than manually defined ad campaigns.

In fact, Facebook is also pushing advertisers towards automated targeting options, primarily as a result of improved system learning, but among the impacts caused by Apples ATT data tracking updates and other upcoming restrictions. About the data they can provide, the platform may also help to provide better results.

Apple’s app tracking permission prompt currently shows about half of the prompts with alerts to turn off data tracking. This means that Facebook and Google will use less data to target their ads, which will have a big impact on Facebook, but will also limit Google’s ability to view conversions and optimize such things within the process. ..

Google is also considering phasing out cookie tracking, and other restrictions are in effect, which is causing significant changes in ad performance. However, with less data available, manual intervention may not give the best results, and automation based on the connection between modeling and workarounds may actually be a better way in many ways. there is.

That is, it must be. Both Facebook and Google need to continue their advertising business and generate billions of revenues. If an advertiser stops seeing the best results on the platform, reroute promotional costs to another location, at least to test the water in other apps.

Improved complex machine learning may be the best way to go. As a result, the platform is currently working to offer more options in this regard and increase reliance on targeting tools.

Does it give better results to your brand?

The platform does have a lot of research data in progress, so it is possible that powerful systems have been introduced that can estimate responses and facilitate better engagement, even with new data limits.

It may be worthwhile to enhance automation and experiment to see what the system will do. Not all brands will work, but the process can be much smarter and promote a better response than your own manually defined campaign.

