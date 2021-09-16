How to fix the error not connecting to Apex Legends server





Multiplayer games may look like greasy machines that seem to work forever, but even the most carefully designed games can sometimes require downtime.

If the Apex server goes down, players may get an error that prevents them from logging in to the game. The error of not connecting to the server is one of them, and most often occurs when there is a widespread problem affecting server maintenance or the right part of the player base.

If you get this error, you can try several solutions, but you should first check to see if the server is down and save yourself the trouble of performing multiple troubleshooting steps.

Check Apex server status

There are multiple ways to check if the Apex server is down. If you go to Apex’s official help page, you’ll notice a small server status tracker in the right corner of the screen. If the status bar is red, the server is down and you have no choice but to wait for Respawn to roll out the fix.

Alternatively, you can check Apex’s Down Detector page. Other players may have reported bugs on this page. In some cases, the server tracker on the official website may take some time to detect a server outage, but if there is a problem with Apex, the player will report it first.

Community hubs like Apex’s Reddit page are also good places to visit to see if other players are reporting similar errors. If you get an error that there are too many other players to connect to the server, we recommend that developers monitor Apex’s Twitter account to keep their fans up to date.

Players playing Apex on the console need to check the server status on the PlayStation Network and Xbox Live. If the PSN or Xbox Live goes down, the outage will also affect other online games such as Apex.

Restart your router and gaming device

If your server is okay and you still can’t log in to Apex, try resetting your router and gaming device.

Resetting your router allows you to troubleshoot your home network. If your Internet Service Provider (ISP) causes a problem, resetting your router will assign a new connection route between you and your ISP. This does the same for Apex’s connection to the server.

In rare cases, software bugs can cause errors, so resetting your gaming device at the same time will allow you to troubleshoot your system. Running the two at the same time is time efficient, so you have to wait a few seconds before turning them on.

Try another DNS

Like game servers, DNS servers can sometimes go down and cause connectivity issues for players. In that case, you may find that the internet slows down and you can’t load web pages.

Most players use the default DNS address, which tends to be assigned by your ISP. You can check if DNS is working by switching to a commercially available DNS address.

Changing DNS is easy if you’re using a PC, but on other platforms it can be a fairly complex process if you’ve never done it before. PS5 users can change the DNS by following these steps. Also, if you’re using an Xbox Series X / S, follow these steps.

Nintendo Switch users can refer to this guide to manually enter their DNS settings. After changing the DNS settings, reboot the device and try logging in to Apex again.

Send support ticket Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

If the server is running and you have tried the above methods and still cannot fix the error, the last option is to contact the Apex support team. Go to the official Apex help page and go to the bottom. Click the contact button to submit your ticket.

Explains all the troubleshooting steps you’ve tried with your ticket and provides screenshots or videos. The more details you provide to the support team, the faster the support team can identify the problem. You should receive a reply within a few days, including troubleshooting methods to give it a try. Otherwise, your support representative may ask you to provide more details. If Apex encounters an error that it doesn’t connect to the server for some reason, the support team will fix the error and you don’t need to do anything.

If you get a “Not connecting to server” error due to a server issue, it may take several hours for Respawn to publish the fix. Players who want to take Apex daily during this period can use downtime to improve their gameplay.

Learning how to effectively improve your goals with Apex can be a good start to give yourself an edge when you return to the game. You can also watch replays of old tournaments on YouTube to see how professional players rotate around the map and see if they can. Pick something out of them.

Studying while playing the game is the key to improving your skills and getting more kills the next time you log in to Apex.

