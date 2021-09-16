Ubisoft Veterinarian Alexandre Parizeau Joins Amazon Games Montreal Studios





Amazon Games today announced that Alexander Pariso will lead development at both companies’ new Montreal studios. Hell oversees the creation of new competitive multiplayer games.

While at Ubisoft, Pariso has over 20 years of experience in games, including serving as a senior producer for titles such as Splinter Cell: Conviction and Rainbow Six: Vegas. He was Managing Director of Ubisoft Torontos until he left the company in February. In July 2020, Kotaku reported that more than 100 Ubisoft Toronto employees complained about abuse and harassment and wrote a public letter to studio managers, including Parizeau. When Pariso left Ubisoft, he said it was to allow him to focus on his personal priorities. Ask Amazon about this and update this story if there is a response.

According to Amazon’s announcement, Alex will work with the founders of the studio, who worked as the core team of tactical shooter Rainbow Six Siege, to build a broad and talented team in Montreal, providing a bold new playing experience. Develop games that foster a strong community.

Amazon seems to be looking for a competitive shooter hit in the area of ​​Rainbow Six Siege.

When Amazon bid on the game, the results are just beginning to come out. The multiplayer shooter Crucible flopped last year, but MMO New World is approaching its launch on September 28th, adding to some excitement.

New projects at Montreal Studios will be a big part of the future of Amazon games.

