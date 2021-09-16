Google launches news showcase in Japan and pays 40 publishers





Google LLC expanded its news showcase service to Japan on Thursday, allowing users to see the headlines of more than 40 Japanese newspapers and news agencies, each collecting license fees from high-tech giants.

Unlike news content displayed by Google Search, this service allows news organizations to curate and package their coverage on news showcase pages or apps.

Already available in Western countries, this service features domestic and local Japanese newspapers in multiple languages, including Asahi Shimbun, Mainichi Shimbun, Yomiuri Shimbun, Chunichi Shimbun, and Kyodo News. The license fee is private.

The photos provided show headlines curated by a Japanese news organization on the Google News Showcase website. (Photo courtesy of Google LLC) (Kyodo News)

News showcases are available on both desktop and smartphone platforms. Several headlines are packaged by each news agency at a time and link to articles on their websites. Publishers holding content behind paywalls can decide whether to allow free access to individual stories.

Google is making huge search advertising revenues, but newspapers are struggling to reduce print circulation and advertising revenue both in print and online. The licensing program is expected to increase publication revenue and subscriptions.

Google launched a news showcase program in Germany and Brazil last October. Today, more than 1,000 media outlets, including The Wall Street Journal’s parent company Reuters and News Corporation, are participating in the scheme in more than 12 countries.

High-tech giants expect to pay $ 1 billion to news publishers around the world over the three years starting October 2020.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.kyodonews.net/news/2021/09/b376895a1a16-google-launches-news-showcase-in-japan-to-pay-fees-to-40-publishers.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos