Octopus 2021 Q3: Centralized Kubernetes deployment and runbook support for Google Cloud





Octopus 2021 Q3 release is now available.

Built-in support for Google Cloud makes it easy to manage deployment and runbook automation on Google infrastructure, including containerized applications using Kubernetes.

Other features allow you to:

Integrate Octopus Deploy with your business workflow using a no-code Workato connector Authenticate to Active Directory via LDAP if you are self-hosting Octopus on Linux More dynamic execution conditions using the new Variable Substitution (Octostache) filter Included in Third Quarter Release Octopus Server 2021.2 (Release Notes) Workato Connector for Octopus Deploy 5 Tentacle 6.1.736 Terraform Provider for Octopus Deploy 0.7.58 Long Term Support

The following table shows the long-term supported Octopus Server releases.

Release Long Term Support Octopus2021.2 Yes Octopus2020.1 Yes Octopus2020.6 Yes (until September 30, 2021) Octopus2020.5 Expired Release Tour Google Cloud Platform

Dedicated integration with Google Cloud Platform (GCP) allows you to:

Octopus and Kubernetes create and destroy GCP infrastructure in Terraform Store and protect Docker images with Google Container Registry (GCR) using gcloud, a GCP command-line tool that connects and authenticates to GCP through a dedicated account type GCP using

Learn how to get started with Octopus Deploy’s post-Google Cloud Platform integration.

Deploying Kubernetes on Google Cloud and runbooks

Octopus Deploy makes it easy to manage your Kubernetes resources, whether you’re starting with something simple or wanting full control over a complex setup.

We have supported Kubernetes deployment for 3 years and added a runbook in 2020. Full-featured support for GCP in 2021.2 provides engineers and operations professionals with the ultimate Kubernetes experience.

Centralize your Kubernetes cluster and resources in one place so you can focus on your applications and customers. Use the built-in service account for simple and secure authentication. Use shared variables to streamline deployment and runbooks. Implement deployment patterns such as blue / green, canary, and rolling.Deploy Uses pre-approved kubectl scripts to automate routine maintenance and respond quickly to emergencies

Kubernetes automation supports three approaches:

Structured UI Steps to Guide Configuration Without YAML Input Fully Flexible Steps Consists of Raw YAML Helm Chart Automation Steps

For more information on Kubernetes support, please see the documentation.

Sign up for a webinar: Kubernetes on Google Cloud with Octopus

Join us next month’s webinar to learn how Google Cloud, Octopus Deploy, and Octopus Runbooks provide the ultimate Kubernetes experience. Register now.

Octopus Workato connector

Workato is an integration platform (iPaaS) as a service that integrates apps and automates business workflows. Connect a vast library of apps across different industries and jobs.

With the new Workato connector, you can easily:

Include OctopusDeploy in Workato Workflow without Writing Code Create a recipe that responds to Octopus events through triggers that perform operations on OctopusDeploy, such as creating and deploying releases.

Here are some ideas to get you started:

Publish updates to other systems after development, testing, or production deployments that trigger deployments from other systems such as Slack, Microsoft Teams, and Jira: Push notifications to Slack Others such as Jira, Zendesk, and ServiceNow Automatically renew system tickets

Learn how to get started with the Workato Connector Introductory Post for Octopus Deploy.

LDAP provider

Octopus 2021.2 includes support for the Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP). LDAP is a protocol for interacting with directory servers.

LDAP authentication providers offer Octopus customers even more use cases.

Supports users with non-Windows clients, including Mac OS, that interact with other directory servers such as OpenLDAP that authenticate Microsoft’s Active Directory when self-hosting Octopus in a Linux container.

Learn how to get started with Octopus Deploy’s LDAP Authentication Provider.

New variable substitution filter

Octopus allows you to define variables and reference them in deployment steps, runbooks, and files.

In 2021.2, we added comparison filters Contains, Match, EndsWith, and StartsWith to Octostache, the variable substitution syntax for Octopus Deploy.

These filters help you specify conditions in the # {if} block. Returns true or false, depending on the result of the comparison.

Check out the documentation for more information on variable substitution comparison filters, or check out the post on creating dynamic execution conditions using the new Octostache filter.

Significant changes

This release contains one significant change.

The procedure for using bundled tools requires the OctopusUseBundledTooling property

The new upgrade script sets the OctopusUseBundledTooling property of the step that uses the execution container to False. Otherwise, the script sets the property to True or respects legacy variables. This change only affects users who have a custom Windows execution container that relies on Octopus to inject Azure or AWS tools. Read about GitHub issues and workarounds for that use case.

Upgrade or start

Octopus Cloud users are already running this release, and self-hosted Octopus users can download the latest version now.

Download the latest version

We recommend that you review the steps to upgrade Octopus Server. See the release notes for more information.

If you’ve never used Octopus before, sign up for a free trial or email your customer success team to see a demo and learn more.

What are your plans for future releases?

Check the public roadmap to get the latest information and keep up to date.

Conclusion

Octopus 2021 Q3 provides Google Cloud support with a centralized Kubernetes deployment and runbook.

This release also includes a Workato connector for Octopus, a new LDAP provider, and a new variable substitution filter for Octostache.

We look forward to shipping even better features in the next release.

If you have any questions or comments, please feel free to contact us. Leave a comment below or join the Octopus Community Slack conversation.

Happy development!

