Live-action says Google has removed ads for abortion pill reversal in an unprecedented move





Andrea Trudden, Communications and Marketing Director at Heartbeat International, which sells abortion pill reversal hotlines in 2019, told CNA about an estimated “64-68% success rate” for women contacting hotlines trying to reverse abortion. rice field.

Rose told CNA that Google should allow ads to be returned to the platform as an indication that it complies with its own policies.

Technology monopoly, which has great control over our information consumption and our daily lives, limits informed outlets to protect the multi-billion dollar abortion industry and censors life-saving options. It is very tied to the radical left wing that works, Rose said. Its anti-selection and moral wrong. Google must apply fairness and integrity to its policies and allow LiveAction and pro-life partners to return to the advertising platform.

The American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, which is in favor of abortion and has fought in court to liberalize federal regulations on abortion pill regimens, claims that abortion pill reversal regimens are unproven and unethical.

The organization points out that the 2012 case series, in which four out of six women continued to become pregnant after taking progesterone, was unscientific. The study was not overseen by the Institutional Review Board (IRB) or the Institutional Review Board, the university said.

In 2019, a case study to study abortion reversal treatment was launched at the University of California, Davis, but was canceled due to safety concerns and a shortage of participants. According to the NPR, researchers wanted 40 registrants, while only 12 women enrolled in the study. Three out of twelve were taken to the hospital due to severe vaginal bleeding. One of those three was given progesterone.

Dr. Mitchell Cranein, a professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of California, Davis, cited some evidence that not ending the abortion pill regimen is and can cause very serious bleeding. I told NPR. Perform an abortion.

The prolife group argues that the study actually showed the risk of mifepristone because two of the three women who experienced bleeding had not been given progesterone after taking mifepristone. bottom.

Heartbeat International added that a previous study involving Klenin also showed bleeding associated with the prescription of abortion drugs.

Heartbeat International claims that more than 2,000 women have successfully used the reversal of abortion pills to stop abortion. The administration of progesterone to reverse the abortion pill regimen has not been specifically approved by the FDA, but many professional life care professionals consider it safe.

In a 2018 case study published in the peer-reviewed medical journal Issues in Law and Medicine, in 261 successful abortion drug reversals, the success rate of reversal was 68% with the high-dose oral progesterone protocol, injection. Progesterone was shown to be 64% of the protocol.

Rebekah Buell-Hagan, a woman who succeeded in reversing the abortion pill regimen in 2013, told EWTN Pro-Life Weekly that she had investigated what she could do to reverse the procedure using the telephone.

In an interview with EWTN Pro Life Weekly in 2018, Buell Hagan said he changed his mind after taking his first abortion drug, but not much happened in 2013. However, there were some girls who asked the same question. Unfortunately, I couldn’t expect the answer they got. It was very hard to finish what you started.

However, she found AbortionPillReversal.com, a website that connects her to her doctor.

She said we started progesterone injections for a few weeks to counter the abortion drug I took.

This article was updated with new information on September 15th.

Christine Rousselle is a DC correspondent for the Catholic News Agency. Prior to working at CNA, he was the administrative web editor for Townhall.com. She holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Providence College.

