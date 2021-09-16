Apple Watch 7 or Apple Watch SE: Which Should I Buy?





Apple Watch 7 and Apple Watch SE can be a difficult decision for shoppers throughout the year. Whether it’s price or design, both smartwatches have their own advantages.

As Apple’s latest wearable flagship, the Apple Watch 7 introduces a more curved chassis, thinner display borders, and brighter screens than the Apple Watch 6.

Meanwhile, the Apple Watch SE remains Apple’s middle-tier option. It skips some health sensors and doesn’t support constant display, but from $ 279.

Apple hasn’t announced all the pricing options for the Apple Watch 7, but said the lineup would start at the familiar $ 399. So are there enough upgrades to make it the best Apple Watch for you compared to the Apple Watch SE? Or do you have everything you need for a budget-friendly model?

Read about the main differences between Apple Watch 7 and Apple Watch SE that you’ll want to know if you plan to get a new Apple smartwatch right away.

Apple Watch 7 and Apple Watch SE: Price and Availability

Apple Watch 7 starts at $ 399. This may result in a smaller GPS-only model. Larger sizes start at $ 429 if the company sticks to the same pricing structure. You can pay a $ 100 premium for Cellular support. This allows you to stay connected when your Apple Watch disconnects from your iPhone.

In terms of availability, the Apple Watch 7’s release date will be “late this fall,” but it’s a wide window. Instead, you can get the Apple Watch SE for $ 279 now (or at the best Apple Watch deals). If you need the Cellular version, the 40mm model starts at $ 329 and the 44mm version starts at $ 359. The LTE support premium is only $ 50.

Comparison of Apple Watch 7 and Apple Watch SE: Comparison of specifications Apple Watch 7 Apple Watch SE Starting price $ 399 $ 279 Size 41mm, 45mm 40mm, 44mm Display size / resolution 1.9 inches, 484 x 396 pixels (45mm) 1.6 inches, 394 x 324 pixels ( 40mm); 1.8inch, 448 x 368 pixels (44mm) Cellular Option Yes Yes Always Display Yes No Color Option Silver, Black, Green, Blue, Red Silver, Gold, Space Gray Special Features ECG, SpO2, Heart Rate Alert, Fall Detection, Compass, always-on altimeterHeart rate alert, fall detection, compass, always-on altimeter Apple Watch 7 and Apple Watch SE: Design and Display

The Apple Watch SE design is a typical Apple Watch. It’s only available in an aluminum case (Apple Watch 7 is also available in stainless steel and titanium), but you can choose from silver, gold, and space gray finishes. In terms of display, the SE has the same screen as the Apple Watch 5 (30% larger than the Apple Watch 3), but doesn’t offer an always-on mode.

With Apple Watch 7, you’ll see a always-on display. This means you can see the toned-down version of the complications without having to raise your wrist or tap the screen. The display is also 70% brighter than the Apple Watch 6.

And it’s not even an outstanding new display feature. Apple has reduced the screen bezel to make the Apple Watch 7 display about 20% larger than the Apple Watch SE display. With a narrow 1.7mm bezel, the Apple Watch 7 looks big without making your smartwatch bigger.

In fact, the more curvy look of the Apple Watch 7 should have the opposite effect. The sophisticated geometric pattern of the smartwatch promises a more seamless transition from screen to case than before.

Apple Watch 7 and Apple Watch SE: Health Sensor

There’s not much difference in health features between Apple Watch 7 and Apple Watch 6, but the latest Apple Watch has tools that the SE version doesn’t have. For one thing, SE doesn’t have the Apple Watch Blood Oxygen App. Nor can it record the ECG used to detect signs of atrial fibrillation.

However, the Apple Watch SE has continuous heart rate monitoring, and like other Apple smartwatches, it can send surprisingly high or low heart rate notifications and irregular heart rate notifications. You can send it.

Both smartwatches come with a regular suite of fitness tracking metrics, including automatic workout tracking and support for different workout types. A new workout type is also included with watchOS 8 — see below for more information.

Apple Watch 7 and Apple Watch SE: Features

Apple Watch 7 and Apple Watch SE are powered by watchOS 8. It ships with the Apple Watch 7 and Apple Watch SE units that will be sold after the software is officially released. Existing Apple Watch SE users can also update to watchOS 8.

watchOS 8 gives users access to a new Mindfulness App, enhanced digital key support, improved HomeKit controls, multiple timers, precipitation alerts, and updated messaging options. Apple has also announced an Apple Watch keyboard with the Apple Watch 7, so users aren’t limited to scribbling or talking.

In addition to future updates, both Apple Watch 7 and Apple Watch SE will support Apple Pay, the best Apple Watch apps, music controls, and more. You can answer the call from your wrist when your iPhone is nearby. You can also make calls when your iPhone is out of range if you have a cellular version connected to your wireless carrier.

Apple Watch 7 and Apple Watch SE: Battery Life

Apple Watch 7 and Apple Watch SE have the same battery life, estimated at 18 hours. We found that it can be used for almost 24 hours, depending on the display settings you enable and whether you have been using GPS for a long time.

I need to test the Apple Watch 7, but it claims to charge faster. Apple estimates that it can charge 33% faster than the Apple Watch 6 with the help of the new USB-C compatible code.

Apple Watch 7 or Apple Watch SE: Which Should I Buy?

With the establishment of Apple Watch SE, shoppers will be able to choose between a whole new flagship and a reliable midrange model. You can read the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch 3 showdown to understand which cheaper version offers the best value for you, but it’s a good idea to decide between Apple Watch 7 and Apple Watch SE. To do.

It depends on the need for a large, bright, always-on display and features such as ECG and SpO2. If you think you can go without an upgraded screen and health sensor, the Apple Watch SE remains a great option at a price. And that will be even better with watchOS 8.

That said, Apple Watch 7 reviews can change our outlook. If you’re preparing to buy a new one, stay tuned for availability announcements. See our guide on how to trade in your Apple Watch.

