Interested in the future of the city’s economy? See BDC’s “Baltimore Together” plan





The city of Baltimore has a comprehensive economic development strategy, and leaders seek feedback before it is finalized.

The project, called “Baltimore Together: A Platform for Inclusive Prosperity,” is open until September 30 for public comments.

The plan, led by the city’s economic development agency, the Baltimore Development Corporation (BDC), emphasizes creating a fair economy and building an innovation ecosystem within the main objectives of the economy.

Confirm the complete plan

As with many government documents, there is a technical process as to how this plan came about. This particular type of report is called a comprehensive economic development strategy. This is planned to be completed every five years for the US Department of Economic Development to act as a guide when the city seeks federal grants and other funding.

However, this approach has been updated in recent years, BDC CEO Colin Tabert told Technical.ly. First, as it was seven years ago, the plan was completed by the BDC, not the city planning department.

When Tarbert took command of the BDC two years ago, he wanted to open the process to partners in the city. As a result, BDC has formed more than 12 working committees on specific categories of reports. As a result, more than 30 meetings were held, during which more conversations took place.

For the first time, Tarbert said the report focuses on efforts to combat institutional racism and economic equity.

“I really think this is to create a coalition of people who care about the future of Baltimore’s economy and want to promote fairness and inclusion in our economy,” Tarbert said. “It will be this lively breath that will continue and evolve over the next five years.”

Overall, this document serves as a summary of what is currently happening in Baltimore’s economy. To do that, we need to consider what needs to be improved. Learn about the city’s economic disparity and how employment growth and economic development have been directed around large companies rather than SMEs.

Most of it is entrepreneurial. The report also includes profiles of 24 people working at the crossroads of innovation and social impact.

Moving forward isn’t just about starting new things, it’s about the dynamics that help the community make them happen. Therefore, this plan also provides key goals for achieving the plan. They are:

The plan states that entities working in the cities they work with work too often separately, so invest in people and places that want to promote more collaboration. This means creating new opportunities for wealth building and mobility in the BIPOC community. The Baltimore Truck and Startup R3 Scores of the Technical Labor Union are specific examples. There are strengths. There are many examples here based on technology and innovation. Social innovation is a specific area where cities have opportunities. Cancer Diagnosis and Cyber ​​demonstrates specific industry leadership in life sciences and technology. And the city could be a cozy home for BIPOC and migrant entrepreneurs, the report said. Compete for success. When it comes to stacking up with other cities, cities need to tackle challenges such as lowering taxes and fees, increasing population, increasing broadband access, and digital equity.

The idea is that it is a comprehensive plan for all the economic developments that are taking place in the city. While it includes technologies and innovations with its own group, the report also covers a wide range of economic development strategies. Organized by the BDC, you can make your reports comprehensive, make cities convenors, and connect between different groups.

After the report is complete, Tarbert said the next step is to take action.

“This plan is not a BDC plan. It is a city plan and means all of us,” Tarbert said. “Our hope and goal for this to be successful is to find people and organizations that want to carry out some action items.”

