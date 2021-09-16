JBG Smith Launches $ 1 Billion Virginia Tech Innovation Campus in Alexandria, Virginia





It is depicted as the first of three academic buildings on the Virginia Tech Innovation Campus in the metropolitan area of ​​Washington, DC. The building will total 300,000 square feet when completed in the fall of 2024.

Virginia Tech Alexandria Maryland-based developer and REIT JBG Smith (NYSE: JBGS) begins construction of the $ 1 billion Virginia Tech Innovation Campus on the University Satellite Campus in the Washington, DC region. Did. The development is located approximately 275 miles from the main campus of Virginia Tech in Blacksburg.

The 300,000-square-foot building will be located on 3.5 acres of land within the Potomac Yard Development. Construction of the first building is expected to be completed prior to the fall semester of 2024. Campus planning requires the construction of two academic buildings, each spanning 150,000 square feet.

When completed, the new Academic Building will provide teaching, research, office and support space for graduate-level programs in computer science and computer engineering, as well as other selected programs.

The building also houses a flexible multipurpose area and experiential learning spaces such as research and test labs. Sasaki and Smiths Group led the design of the academic structure.

JBG Smith is the Master Developer of the Innovation Campus and will also act as the Property Manager and Leasing Agent for subsequent commercial and residential buildings within the Potomac Yard.

This is a vibrant district, supported by the new Virginia Tech campus, and will be an attractive place for partners who want to work with the university and other businesses who want to serve students, faculty and community members. Matt Kelley says. , CEO of JBG Smith.

The building will help us develop new and diverse talent paths, explore new models of learning and discovery, and influence technology-related policies, said Tim Sands, president of Virginia Tech. I will add. We look forward to contributing to the ideas and energy of integrating the campus into the structure of Alexandria and making it a special community.

The development of the Innovation Campus is part of the early stages of the Potomac Yard. Potomac Yard is a multi-purpose redevelopment project located within National Landing, a newly established technology hub, featuring the future site of Amazon headquarters. JBG Smith is also developing a $ 2.5 billion HQ2 campus, which is said to bring 25,000 new Amazon jobs over the next decade.

JBG Smith is currently approving the development of six buildings in the Potomac Yard from the City of Alexandria to accommodate these residential, retail and office applications, including the Innovation Building adjacent to the new Virginia Tech campus.

Earlier this year, JBG Smith and JP Morgan Global Alternative announced a joint venture to design, develop, manage and own a new multipurpose space of approximately 2 million square feet within the Potomac Yard. Development will include a new Potomac Yard subway station, scheduled to open in 2022, and 57,000 square feet of public and private green space.

JBG Smith’s share price opened at $ 29.37 per share on Wednesday, September 15, relatively unchanged from $ 27.75 per share a year ago.

Taylor Williams

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://rebusinessonline.com/jbg-smith-breaks-ground-on-1b-virginia-tech-innovation-campus-in-alexandria-virginia/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos