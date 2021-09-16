Senate Republicans abandon principles and join Democrats to destroy innovation





What can we do about the technology sector, which appears to be increasingly hostile to conservative ideas and dominate the competition?

It’s a difficult question to answer, but it’s easy to identify some wrong answers. Trusting the government and expanding the bureaucracy is one of them, especially when the Biden administration becomes increasingly aggressive and partisan and expels Republican appointees from perhaps a neutral advisory board. Unfortunately, major Senate Republicans have joined the Democratic Party and have adopted antitrust laws that empower the government at the expense of the private sector.

Motivated by legitimate and legitimate resentment of anti-conservative prejudice, the bills being considered by these Republican senators are Democrat-sponsored House bills that passed the House Judiciary Committee slightly this summer. It is said that it is a companion of. But in reality, these bills will not stop the censorship of conservative online speeches and will further extend the scope of the government.

As my colleague Patrice Onwuka points out, many conservatives instinctively support Big Tech’s antitrust law because they are angry with the unequal treatment of content. In many cases, we were not talking about violent, extremist, threatening, or dangerous speech, but about rational and opposite views on a particular topic. Evicting the U.S. president from various platforms, but allowing terrorist spokesmen and tyrannical heads of state to spit out violent and anti-American rhetoric is one of the frustrating examples for many on the right. It’s just that.

However, none of these antitrust bills are close to addressing censorship. They can, in fact, cause even greater censorship and more obstacles to placing diverse perspectives in front of a large audience.

Robert H. Bourke, Jr., President of the Antitrust Education Project, gives a good summary of Senator Josh Hawley’s proposal to outlaw all mergers and acquisitions of all companies with a market value of over $ 100 billion. Stated. Bork goes on to say: Conservatives need to water Procter & Gamble, ExxonMobil, Boeing, CISCO, AT & T, Eli Lilly and Texas Instruments as Facebook and Twitter are angry that they are no longer posting to Donald Trump. mosquito?

Holi also demanded that, in collaboration with the Democratic Party, the existing federal antitrust prosecution standards prove to be harmful to consumers and move to weaker standards that protect competition. There is.

This will turn antitrust law into a blunder aimed at failing competitors to companies that provide better service to consumers, Bork wrote. This watered-down standard of demonstrating harm to consumers will ultimately harm consumers by offering fewer products at higher prices.

These pending bills could, for example, ban the sale of Amazon generic 200-pack ibuprofen, which is about 137% cheaper than Amazon’s same 200-pack Advil tablet offered by Amazon. Higher prices are harmful to all shoppers, but women make most of their purchasing decisions, from milk and bread to dishwashers and sofas, so be especially aware of how this affects them. Must be kept.

Holi hopes that companies that lose the federal antitrust proceedings will confiscate all profits arising from their monopoly. This is a death secret for businesses and can discourage investment, expansion and innovation.

Senator Chuck Grassley is reportedly working closely with Senator Amy Klobuchar, chairman of the Senate Antitrust Law Subcommittee. According to Politico’s report, Grasley supported changes to antitrust legislation aimed at pharmaceuticals and agriculture, with Klobuchar to increase merger filing fees, especially to provide additional funding to the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission. Sponsored the law (S. 228 (117)). The Senate passed the bill in June as part of the Science and Trade Legislative Package (S. 1260 (117)).

Please try to imagine. Washington politicians want to squeeze more cash out of American businesses so they can expand their bureaucracy.

Unlike Senate colleagues, Jim Jordan, a ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, sees these bills as “awakened” attacks on the private sector. Some lawmakers from both parties in Silicon Valley’s hometown of California have, of course, reiterated Jordan’s warning.

A better alternative for conservatives is to build their own competitors to bring wealth to conservative entrepreneurs such as Jason Miller, who launched a platform like Twitter, Gettr, rather than curbing innovation. .. Wikipedia co-founder Larry Sanger has launched a free-speech competitor. Chris Pavlovski, founder of YouTube rival Rumble. And Peter Rex, CEO of a billion-dollar tech company investing in “faith, family, and freely committed leadership” in a more forgiving, intellectually diverse, and decentralized tech industry.

Creating a fair and tolerant technological environment is neither quick nor easy, but the solution lies in competition with the market rather than big government or a stronger bureaucracy.

