Key drivers: Growing injection molding-Med-Tech Innovation





Darren Heron, UK National Sales Manager at Sumitomo Demag, analyzes the injection molding market and what is driving new developments in medical applications.

The global medical injection molding market is valued at $ 1.38 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% between 2020 and 2027. WHO predicts that the aging population will double by 2050.

Plastic molding continues to be used in many medical applications, including the manufacture of implantable medical device components, test tubes, beakers, laboratory and medical devices, drug delivery components, and casings and housings for surgical devices. Thanks to COVID-19, demand for medical devices reached record highs across hospitals and laboratories, which had a positive impact on market growth.

All-Electric Int Elect for Hygiene Sensitive Markets

Sumitomo Heavy Industries (SHI) has supplied 75 tonnes of IntElect all-electric injection molding machines from Demagrecently to Avenue of the Nolato Company in Sligo, Ireland. This investment will support the growth of the company’s healthcare sector and provide dedicated capabilities for molding precision parts during the product development phase. Amid growing demand for injection molding and tool manufacturing services for medical devices, Avenue recently installed a new 100 square meter ISO Class 8 clean room area.

The IntElect machine met with an overview of Avenues about a machine with a small footprint for running test runs during the development phase of a project.

Gerard Henn, General Manager of Avenue, said: All medical programs are long and require months of testing before they are ready to scale up a component or mold to mass production, as it can take a couple of years to get approval from the authorities. .. ..

The small footprint of the machine is due to the use of its own motor and drive. This model also has wide tie bar spacing and high mold clamping force for its size, allowing you to use larger molds than would normally be used on a 75 ton machine.

Traceability is the key

Advanced batch tracking, camera-based contactless inspection, and highly automated assembly are one of the latest developments to meet the accuracy and quality control requirements of the medical device market. Traceability isn’t just about essential information and supply chain tracking. Real-time traceability means that you can recall the data to see the exact settings used on the injection molding machine when the individual plastic parts were manufactured. This makes it essential to connect to the Management Executive System (MES).

For example, if the part is manufactured with a multi-cavity tool such as a pipette, the robot is programmed to remove the component and place it in the rack assigned to the cavity. This means that if there is a problem with Cavity 1, you can isolate the rack containing all the corresponding Cavity 1 parts and recall the rack to store all production information in the MES.

To increase patient safety, we are moving towards using new, more innovative and regulated materials with better flow and higher impact strength for molding components. EU medical device regulations came into effect on May 26, 2021, following a one-year extension by the pandemic. The In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Device Regulation (known as IVDR) will come into effect on May 26, 2022. In the UK, the market is currently regulated by the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

The UKCA (UK Conformity Assessed) mark replaces the long-standing CE mark on products, including medical devices, sold in the United Kingdom, Wales and Scotland, so this is related to some of the CE marking processes for medical devices. Creates complexity. Ireland does not have strict borders, so the CE mark will continue to apply.

Continued support for the Irish market

Due to the majority of Sumitomo (SHI) Demags Irish’s customers in the Irish medical market, we opened a service and support office in Limerick, Ireland last year. It was primarily to support the installation base of all electrical machinery and to provide on-site preventative and retroactive machine maintenance and troubleshooting support.

Establishing an Irish office is also part of the UK’s post-EU insulation strategy, mitigating potential concerns Irish molders may have regarding dealings with UK machinery suppliers. Permanent domestic service and support base facilitates timely procurement of spare parts and trading in euros without incurring high replacement fees. We are confident that Ireland’s talent base and this support infrastructure will make Ireland very attractive, especially for inward investment in healthcare. And biotechnology R & D.

